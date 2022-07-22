by Jim Boyle
Of all the things Chris Kroeze’s ride on NBC’s “The Voice” gave him, one that pleases him as much as anything is that it gave him a piece of his life back.
“Prior to ‘The Voice’ I was grinding hard for a lot of years,” he told the Star News earlier this week. “It was tough. In order to make ends meet, I was playing 250-275 nights a year. It’s tough to have a family and be a family man at that rate.”
The Barron, Wisconsin native, who still calls the town of 3,400 home, says he’s as comfortable playing in small towns and bars as he is playing in big cities. That’s one of the reasons he’s pumped for his July 30 show at Elk RiverFest in downtown Elk River. The show will offer adults in the town of 25,000 an adult-only night out on the town. The event starts at 5 p.m. and will include the patented Sips on Main from previous Elk RiverFests, a beer, wine and spirits tasting event. It will also be paired with downtown Elk River’s restaurants, four food trucks, a bean bag tournament and a Elk River Sings talent contest as part of Minnesota Sings. Kroeze’s show and the street dance atmosphere will start at 7 p.m.
Kroeze, who will be about two hours away from home when he’s in Elk River, might drive home after the show, if he’s not tempted to stay and do some fishing on the Mississippi River.
‘“The Voice’ made it possible to build a career that was a lot more sustainable with room for that family life,” he said.
Even if he’s doing a show four, five hours away, when it’s over, he heads home to his wife and children, who are now 5 and 12 years old. When he has some time off, you’ll find him on the Yellow River or in a boat he keeps on the Chain of Lakes in Chetek, Wisconsin, for fishing with his kids or pulling them behind it on tubes. They also like to ride four-wheelers and have campfires.
His other passion is playing guitar and singing for audiences. He got a guitar from his father for his sixth birthday, and it was a match made in heaven. It calmed his ADHD, and probably still does, he says. He’s always had music in him screaming to come out.
“I remember singing along with the radio as a kid and trying to find the right notes,” he said. “I’d hear someone singing a harmony part and realize that’s different.
“It was other little things, like being out fishing with my dad with the boat motor wide open and I’d start humming the note that the boat motor was resonating,” Kroeze said.
Humble beginnings
His first show was a sixth grade talent show, which solidified his obsession with making music and performing.
With overwhelming support from his hometown of Barron, Wisconsin, Kroeze raised money to be able to record his first single in 2014 in Nashville. He recorded “Four Letter Words” at the famous Station West Recording Studio. That first single was played on radio throughout the Midwest and began opening new doors.
Kroeze’s busiest stretch began in 2015. His popularity took off in 2018, when he appeared on NBC’s hit TV show “The Voice,” making it all the way to the finals in a runner-up finish, according to his press kit.
A call from the producers of NBC’s Emmy Award Winning television show, “The Voice,” brought Kroeze to the national stage in 2018. He became known for his combination of vocal and guitar skills, humility and small-town country-boy nature. With guidance from Blake Shelton, he advanced all the way to the finals.
“His potential is limitless,” said Maroon 5’s Adam Levine.
Shelton said, “It’s not fair to the rest of us that you get to sing like that!”
“So much gravel and soul, I LOVE it!” Keith Urban said.
In the finale, Kroeze sang the original song “Human,” which was top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and top five on the iTunes Top 100.
He became the most streamed artist in the show’s history, something that blew the performer away.
“It’s crazy,” he said. “I got out there and all these other contestants are from big cities, and I’m thinking: ‘I’m going to get stomped. I’m from little old Barron, Wisconsin.’ It turns out big cities don’t so much care about things like that. Small-town America sure gets excited. I think that was my saving grace.”
Kroeze (pronounced Cruise-E) continues to perform 175 shows a year, but the crowds have grown at many of the venues. He headlined a show at Aquafest for over 5,500 fans and has had a number of stops in which he has sold out multiple nights in a row, yet he still returns for pop-up shows at local bars he used to play at early in his career.
“It’s a ton of fun to play small venues,” he said. “My first year after being on TV we had all these offers for all these big cities and different things. When you play shows in big cities (like downtown Minneapolis), there’s a lot of stuff going on. It’s tough to get people out sometimes. You can, and we have done it. But I felt it was a lot more fun in these small towns.”
Some of his best experiences over the years have been performing for members of the military. In 2020, he completed his 10th overseas tour and was a recipient of the Red Cross Community Hero Award.
“It’s cool to be recognized for that stuff, but that’s not why we do any of that stuff,” he said. “The overseas trips are a ton of fun and probably some of the most receptive crowds we have ever played for. You get to talk to people who have seen some not so good things over there and they tell you it made their week when we came over and sang songs and sat and BS’d with them. That’s what it’s all about.”
Kroeze’s biggest thrill remains making music that speaks to him and sharing it with people, according to his press kit. His latest album is “We All Sing Along.” His newest single they are pushing is called “Money.” It’s not so much about money, though.
