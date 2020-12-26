The new nature play area and archery range at Woodland Trails Regional Park have been named following the completion of a naming contest that involved the community.
The Elk River City Council approved on Dec. 21 Glacial Ridge Nature Play for the nature play area, and Woodlands Archery Range for the archery range. The individuals who came up with the winning names will be invited to ribbon-cutting ceremonies in the spring.
The names sought from the public and were voted on by Elk River Park and Recreation commissioners. Eleven names were submitted for the nature play area and 13 names were submitted for the archery range.
The possible names for nature play area included Elk Adventure Park, Woodland Wonder Park, Wildfeather Play Area, Glacial Ridge, Pike Prairie Park, Sherwood Forest Playscape, Maple Country Park, Flora’s Garden, Natey McNate-Face and Pike Nature Play Area.
The possible names for the archery range included Woodland Archer’s Field, Bullseye Ridge, Wildfeather Archery Range, Wich-n-wan (means two rivers — original Elk River name), Wich-nWan Archery Range, Eskers Archery, Robin Hood Range, Elks Archery Range, Woodlands Archery Range, Warrior Court, Archwood Park, Archer Park, Diana’s Way after the Roman Goddess of the hunt, Archy McArch-Face, and Nock Point Archery (nock being the act of setting an arrow in a bow).
Commissioners were presented the names via email and voted. One of the contests ended in a tie, so a follow-up vote was needed.
The Elk River Parks and Recreation Commission met as a group on Nov. 4 to consider the winners and even considered going out for more names at its Nov. 4 meeting after it was noted the choices had been relatively bland for the new park amenities in one of Elk River’s crown jewel parks.
A motion to extend the contest was defeated, however, on a 5-2 motion. Staff and some commissioners said it would be tough to extend the contest when it had been completed. The commission then voted 7-0 to pick the winning entries of Glacial Ridge and Woodlands Archery Range with one tweak. The commission added “Nature Play” to “Glacial Ridge.”
