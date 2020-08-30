New naturalist backpacks are being offered by Friends of Sherburne Eagle’s Nest Nature Store at the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge.
There are two packs available, Naturalist in Training, designed for younger children in mind, and Junior Naturalist, designed for older kids. Both seek to facilitate and enhance exploration in the yard, a nearby park and the refuge. They contain items like critter containers, bug magnifiers, nature journals, and more.
Cost is $30 per backpack (plus tax). For more information and to arrange curbside pickup, email SherburneFriendsStore@gmail.com.
Friends of Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that nurtures an appreciation for and the conservation of the refuge through education, volunteerism and philanthropy.
