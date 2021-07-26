The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for much of central and southern Minnesota, including Anoka, Hennepin, Sherburne and Wright counties, for Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday. The combination of temperatures in the mid-90s and high dewpoints will result in dangerously high heat indices both days.
The heat index for Tuesday is expected to be 99 degrees and climbing to 105 Wednesday with air temperatures barely dropping below 80 degrees overnight both tonight and tomorrow and air temperatures hitting approximately 95 both days.
The excessive heat watch will be in effect from 1 p.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Wednesday.
The National Weather Service reminds people to drink plenty of water, take breaks from the heat in the shade or in air conditioning, and never leave people or animals unattended in vehicles.
