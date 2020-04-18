National Volunteer Week slated for April 19-25

National Volunteer Week, April 19-25, is an opportunity to recognize and thank volunteers who lend their time, talent and support to causes they care about in our community. A special group of volunteers who bring their lifetime of experience and wisdom to support our community’s youth are the Foster Grandparents who serve through the Catholic Charities Central MN Foster Grandparent Program. Foster Grandparent volunteers spend time at schools, day care centers, and Head Start sites tutoring and mentoring children.
The Foster Grandparents give extra attention and support to youth who need assistance with social, emotional and educational needs. They make an incredible difference by reading to a student, playing with preschoolers or by simply listening to a child. While they are helping the youth, the youth are helping the Foster Grandparents to improve their own lives, by remaining active and making valuable contributions. Foster Grandparents often experience improved health due to the volunteering and involvement with youth. The Foster Grandmas and Grandpas come from many backgrounds and careers; the one thing that they all share is the desire to help a child to succeed. “Grandpa is an asset to the children he serves. He is patient, kind, and works so well with children in helping with reading and math skills. He also is a great grandfather figure to students who need positive role models in their lives,” according to one teacher.
National Volunteer Week is a time to illuminate how the Foster Grandparents share today and shape tomorrow by providing a stable, caring presence in a child’s life and to build bridges between generations.
