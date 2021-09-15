NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) is offering a free online educational course that helps families and friends learn about mental illnesses, the brain, treatment and resources to help a loved one living with a mental illness. Participants will also build communication skills, reduce stress, find support and discover the common stages of emotional responses when supporting someone with a mental illness. The Family to Family course meets weekly for eight weeks. Classes start Sept. 13, Sept. 21 or Oct. 5. For more information and registration, see “classes” at namimn.org or contact Marilyn at mdornfeld@namimn.org or 651-497-6858.

