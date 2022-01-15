NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) has set up a wide variety of free online mental health classes for January and February 2022.

The classes are designed for family members and caregivers, persons living with a mental illness, service providers, and also the general public. Find a complete listing of these classes and how to join in by going to namimn.org and clicking on “Classes” or go straight to https://namimn.org/education-public-awareness/classes/scheduled/.

Load comments