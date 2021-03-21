The Elk River Economic Development Authority approved on March 15 a COVID-19 Small Business Emergency Microloan application for Mystery Chambers, located at 654 Main St. in downtown Elk River.
In keeping with its past practice during the pandemic, it also took immediate action to approve the forgiveness of the COVID-19 loan.
Mystery Chambers requested $16,000 to offset costs associated with the Governor’s Executive Orders 20-04 and 20-08. The business was closed with the original order and was only able to later open with strict limitations. They are projecting to utilize the requested funds to offset lease, utilities, operating and advertising expenses.
At the Dec. 21, 2020, EDA meeting, the EDA approved the forgiveness of four COVID-19 loans. Staff recommended loan forgiveness for Mystery Chambers loan for consistency.
The EDA allocated funding of up to $200,000 for this program from the general microloan fund account. The total funds disbursed as of Dec. 16, 2020, were more than $97,000, of which about $37,000 is currently forgivable. The microloan fund balance is about $828,000.
