Since 1973, the Post Office never missed a delivery in my rural area except once when the governor closed the roads due to a blizzard. When I mailed 500 political cards, those who reached people who had moved were returned.
One time a rural carrier called me when I hadn’t picked up my mail to assure I was OK. What a surprise. They always put on a happy face and respond pleasantly to all my questions.
I have never lost anything in the mail whether I mailed to 20 states where I had friends or locally, even to Norway and New Zealand.
They buy locally and have the mail trucks serviced locally. They are my neighbors in spirit.
Whenever I left baked goods for Christmas (which they shared with all employees) I received a stamped thank you. There are many more memories — all good.
So thank you to my postal workers. — Rachel Leonard, Zimmerman
