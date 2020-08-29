Since 1973, the Post Office never missed a delivery in my rural area except once when the governor closed the roads due to a blizzard. When I mailed 500 political cards, those who reached people who had moved were returned.

One time a rural carrier called me when I hadn’t picked up my mail to assure I was OK. What a surprise. They always put on a happy face and respond pleasantly to all my questions.

I have never lost anything in the mail whether I mailed to 20 states where I had friends or locally, even to Norway and New Zealand.

They buy locally and have the mail trucks serviced locally. They are my neighbors in spirit.

Whenever I left baked goods for Christmas (which they shared with all employees) I received a stamped thank you. There are many more memories — all good.

So thank you to my postal workers. — Rachel Leonard, Zimmerman

