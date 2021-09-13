The third Annual #LIVIN Music Festival will be held Friday and Saturday, Sept. 17 and 18, at ERX Motor Park in Elk River to benefit the #LIVIN Foundation.
The foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote a positive outlook on life, reduce the stigma associated with depression and mental illness, and ultimately prevent suicide through various activities, events and outreach. Funds from #LIVIN Music Festival are used to host Camp LIVIN, a weekend-long retreat for families who lost a loved one to suicide.
Paul Thomas, “PT,” helped found the organization after losing his father to suicide in 2013.
“My father, Thomas Hohag, was not only the most important and influential person in my life, but also was an amazing husband, father, neighbor, and friend. And, tragically, he was gone. The ‘Hawk’ was the kind of person who you loved to be with because he made you feel better about who you were,” Thomas said.
He decided instead of focusing on how his father died, he wanted to embrace the way he lived.
“I needed to encourage others to talk about depression and suicide instead of hiding it due to embarrassment. This way we could reduce the stigma associated with depression and other mental illness and maybe, just maybe, save a life in the process,” he said.
The #LIVIN Music Festival will include live music, a barbecue competition, a cornhole tournament and yard games, with camping availability both nights.
Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry will perform on Saturday night along with artists like Chris Kroeze, Natalie Murphy, Jake Nelson Music, Poppa Bear Norton, Russ Parrish, The Jensen Sisters, Swanny Rose and Hailey James. Saturday tickets are on sale at https://tinyurl.com/2rhfy5y2.
Friday night is free with live music from The Thrillbillies and The Jensen Sisters.
For more information, go to https://livinfoundation.org.
Schedule
Friday, Sept. 17
• Gates open
• Camping load-in
• Bonfire and live entertainment
Saturday, Sept. 18
• Free daytime activities for the community, including yard games, food and drink, family-friendly activities, live music and BBQ rib and chicken cook-off.
• 5 p.m.: Festival begins, ticket is required.
Sunday, Sept. 19
• Camping load-out
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.