Board member critical of governor for putting league in bad spot
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River Area School Board has approved Minnesota State High School League membership fees that increased 300% over last year.
The measure to pay the $39,439 being asked of it passed on a 4-1 vote with Board Director Joel Nelson casting the lone no vote after he read a prepared statement on the matter.
Nelson told the Star News participation in athletics and activities for students is vital, but he takes issue with Gov. Tim Walz and his use of executive orders.
“If our Governor wants to ignore the other branches of government and use executive orders to control the state, then his office should be held accountable for the increase in funding to MSHSL,” Nelson said in his statement. “In a backwards way, our Governor has forced a non-profit like MSHSL to tax citizens in order to survive.”
Nelson expressed frustration with the lack of communication to school boards and superintendents across the state and called for changes in the MSHSL’s executive board makeup: “There is no dedicated seat for a superintendent representative to serve on the 20-member executive board, yet superintendents are responsible for school district budgets, and a significant increase like this put our district and other districts in a position of having to decide where this money is going to come from.”
Nelson said although the MSHSL has no guaranteed revenue stream and relies on tournament sponsorships, broadcast fees, ticket sales, and membership dues, more sustainable funding should be provided by the governor and the state Legislature.
“I do appreciate that the MSHSL has done everything it can to reduce staffing, costs, etc. … and do not believe they should have been put in this situation,” Nelson said. “Our Governor has caused that organization to drastically alter the livelihood of its staff.”
Nelson said the MSHSL should communicate better and engage more with superintendents and school boards. District 728 has a representative from its board appointed to MSHSL, but she was never contacted about this increase, he said.
Nelson explained that a school district can use federal funds to cover the increased fees, but said those dollars could be used for other expenses.
Nelson also sounded the alarm for future years.
“We do not have any information about what next year looks like and would like some level of assurance about funding, and what that looks like in terms of school district responsibilities,” Nelson said. “I do not want our students to suffer. I believe in extracurricular activities and feel it is an important part of our students’ lives, and recognize the importance of being a member of the MSHSL. I just think the state could have handled this situation better.”
Nelson first expressed a concern at a recent work session about the recent increase in membership dues for the Minnesota High School League, and communicated a desire for the board and district to actively engage with the MSHSL, governor’s office, and Legislature so that better and different options could be considered in the future.
Director Sara Weis, who serves as the ISD 728 representative for the MSHSL, said that while she too was disappointed with the increase, she felt the activities were beneficial for students, important for the mental health of student-athletes and often the reason many children continue to come to school, according to approved minutes of the Sept. 28 work session.
Superintendent Dan Bittman shared at the work session information about the increases, his role on the Minnesota Association of School Administrators Executive Board, and efforts he and other Minnesota superintendents are making to explore other funding options and to obtain permanent superintendent representation on the MSHSL.
Bittman also noted three specific times in recent history that the MSHSL refunded money to school districts, which exceeded membership dues.
The MSHSL sent out letters last month to school leaders outlining fee increases as much as 300% in order to make up for losses caused by the coronavirus. The league shifted the financial burden almost exclusively onto its member schools.
Schools have been asked to pay new “COVID installment” membership fee that varies by enrollment, with the biggest schools paying $11,000 for the school year and the smallest ones paying $1,000.
The league has shortened its sports seasons and budgeted for no state tournaments in the 2020-21 school year. Those tournaments have typically funded about 75% of the league’s annual budget, which is projected to shrink from $9 million to $5 million this year.
The Minnesota State High School League had financial difficulties before COVID-19 struck.
They reportedly considered fee increases for championship admissions and school memberships as well as seeking out new sponsorships to address a projected $407,000 deficit, according to 2019 Associated Press report.
League Executive Director Erich Martens also began asking school activities directors statewide for ideas on how to handle what would be the league’s largest budget deficit to date. Martens said the issue has his “complete attention,” the Star Tribune reported.
“The MSHSL is reviewing all aspects of expenses and seeking cost containment in all areas,” Martens wrote in a 2019 email. “We are seeking efficiencies in management of tournaments, while maintaining the quality experience for all student participants.”
The league, with nearly 500 member schools, runs on a yearly budget of about $9 million — much of it focused on state tournaments. It receives no funds from the state Legislature, the Associated Press reported last year.
The anticipated shortfall in 2019 could be attributed to drops in revenue from sponsorships and ticket sales, as well as a roughly $250,000 project to rebuild what Martens termed the league’s “outdated data systems and website.”
Plans for increased fees were approved in 2019, the Associated Press reported. These increases, however, were no match for the impact of the pandemic.
The Caledonia School Board, which is covered by sister newspaper of the Star News, saw its membership fees increase by 403%. They were initially informed of fee increases last winter or early spring that there would be increases for the 2020-21 school year. Then the board was notified earlier in September there would be a $7,000 membership fee for this year, payable in two installments (November and February). This was unexpected.
Caledonia Area Public Schools Superintendent Craig Ihrke relayed several schools decided they will not make payments until they receive further explanation on the fees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.