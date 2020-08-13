I hope it wasn’t with malice aforethought (a phrase used by Abe Lincoln on occasion) but, nonetheless, it’s true that earlier this week members of the Minnesota State High School League’s board of directors hurled a spear into the side of American Legion baseball, a program of more than 90 years in Minnesota, by voting to move high school baseball to next summer.
For decades in Minnesota, kids have made the transition from high school baseball, mainly in April and May, to American Legion baseball, mainly in June and July with the state tournament early in August. Now, because the MSHSL decided to move football and volleyball to next March with competition through mid-May, baseball is set to begin in May and run into July, thus making it virtually impossible for Legion baseball to have a normal season.
It couldn’t have been easy to make decisions about high school sports in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. It is maybe one of those cases where you were damned if you did and damned if you didn’t.
But we now have high school baseball players who lost their season this past school year because of the pandemic, and now you’re telling them, at least those who don’t play other sports, to sit around and wait until the middle of next May and then play into the middle of the summer and not get a chance to play Legion baseball, which is bigger in many towns than high school baseball is. That was the case in Princeton for many years, kids getting to play more games than in the high school season, as well as participating in weekend tournaments in other towns where they got to stay over for a couple nights.
In the last two days, including at a 19U baseball game last night (Thursday), people have suggested that high school baseball could have been held this fall, starting Aug. 1 and running through at least September. Playing before school starts would be no different than playing after school ends next June.
The high school league directors, in their combined wisdom, also voted to let football and volleyball teams practice this fall even though they won’t be allowed to play because of worries about the virus. Okay, if you let those two sports have extra practices, then sports that are having their regular seasons this fall — soccer, girls tennis, cross-country and girls swimming and diving — should be able to have extra practices next spring. That’s only fair, right? But there was no provision made for that.
The sports taking place this fall, if there is no change because of the virus, will have shorter seasons and fewer games, matches and meets than in a normal season.
Those who voted to move baseball to a different time next year will likely say they don’t care about Legion baseball, that they just have to worry about high school teams. I know a couple Minnesota high school baseball coaches with knowledge of the situation who said they know fellow coaches who aren’t happy with what the high school league did in moving the season. There are a fair amount of towns in the state where, as was the case in Princeton for many, many years, the high school baseball coach doubles as the Legion coach.
There are also football coaches who aren’t happy about having their season moved. In fact, in a worst-case scenario, if the coronavirus hangs around and/or gets worse, there might not be a football season next spring and then football for this school year would be lost. There are also some people worried about college scholarships because college coaches won’t be able to see football and volleyball players in action this fall. But that’s a whole different discussion.
My guess is that those on the high school league’s board of directors are good people who care about kids. That should mean they didn’t take making the decision about baseball lightly. But it doesn’t change the fact that American Legion baseball, an institution in a state that leads the nation in number of teams (close to 400) has gotten the short end of the stick. It doesn’t seem right and I know good baseball people who agree with that statement.
Full disclosure: I’m a member of the Minnesota American Legion Baseball board of directors and my views, while possibly the same as some on the board, are mine and I am not speaking for them. —Luther Dorr (Editor’s note: (Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has covered sports in the area for the past 53 years.)
