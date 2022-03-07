Lifelike statue of a yellow Lab who developed quite a following at Handke school is now lapping up attention at Guardian Angels Care Center
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Lynn Owens likes to think of Mr. Ubu as retiring to the Guardian Angels Care Center in Elk River.
The lifelike statue of a yellow Lab is now residing at the care center where Owens, the volunteer coordinator, said he has been a big hit with the residents.
The dog had earlier gained a following at the Handke Center in Elk River, where for several years people dressed the dog in all kinds of crazy get-ups and set it outside Handke at 1170 Main St. for others to enjoy. Children and their mothers made a point to stop by to see what the dog was wearing, grown men drove by on their lunch hours to take a look and Mr. Ubu — then known simply as Ubu — became a well-known community figure. In 2008, he was named one of the Elk River Star News’ top 10 newsmakers. He also was featured in a District 728 video that is still on YouTube at https://tinyurl.com/3uxdmj56.
Darlene Nickols and her husband, Dan, initially got the statue about 25 years ago as a gift from Dan’s mother. Darlene later brought it to work at Handke as a joke to startle one of her co-workers. The dog stayed, and she and co-workers Cindy Oldenkamp and Carol Gelle started putting an occasional hat on the dog. Eventually, they began dressing it.
The outfits often reflected some thought and humor.
When an employee at Handke had a baby, for instance, Ubu was dressed as a doctor with a “newborn” stuffed puppy nearby. When the Handke building was being painted, Ubu was dressed as a painter. One hot summer day, he was lounging in the sun and reading the magazine “Cat Fancy.”
“We were dying laughing sometimes when we put him in costume,” Nickols recalled.
She said his most spectacular costume was the time they dressed him in motorcyclist attire — complete with leather chaps — and propped him up on a real Harley Davidson. Another time he was on his back sunning himself on a beach towel with his paws in the air. The statue looked so real that some people were concerned that Ubu was dead.
Nickols said after several years of dressing the dog with her co-workers, times were changing. They often kept the outside door to the supply room where they worked propped open, with the dressed dog just outside on the sidewalk along Main Street. But new security measures called for the outside door to be closed and locked, and Ubu’s career as a costumed canine came to a close.
Nickols said one of the last times Ubu was dressed, he wore a graduation gown with a sign announcing that he was off to college.
After Ubu’s gig ended, Nickols brought him back home. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she thought of Guardian Angels and offered to donate Ubu there in 2020.
Owens said they were thrilled to get the statue.
Mr. Ubu was initially stationed near the main entrance to the care center at 400 Evans Ave. Early on, he would often be dressed up in some kind of interesting attire.
“He wore a mask for the longest time, because we were all wearing masks,” Owens said. “He even sported the PPE at one point. He had a gown, the goggles, the whole bit.”
Mr. Ubu was later moved into one of the long-term-care wings. Some people there also thought the dog was real, and Owens said they decided it was best to not dress the dog.
Owens said it’s not unusual to see residents petting and talking to Mr. Ubu.
“It just warms your heart,” she said.
Mr. Ubu has proven so popular that Owens approached the Guardian Angels Auxiliary about buying a dog statue for another long-term-care wing at the care center. The auxiliary agreed, and now a statue of a golden retriever resides there. The residents voted to name that dog Ginger.
While the two dogs remain largely in their natural states, Owens said they did recently participate in an event on fashion through the years, with Mr. Ubu in a fedora and tie and Ginger dressed as a hippie. Around Valentine’s Day, red necklaces and a headband with two hearts on it appeared on Mr. Ubu.
Owens said Mr. Ubu is the perfect dog, noting that Nickols joked when she donated him that you don’t have to clean up after him, he doesn’t shed and he doesn’t bite.
Plus, he has one other attribute that trumps all the rest.
Nickols said, “Never in a million years did I ever think that dog would have brought so many people so much joy.”
How Ubu got his name
Darlene and Dan Nickols named the dog Ubu after the mascot for UBU Productions, which produced “ Family Ties,” Brooklyn Bridge” and “Spin City.”
UBU Productions founder Gary David Goldberg had a black Lab named Ubu Roi. The closing tag for UBU Productions is a photo of Ubu Roi with a male voice saying. “Sit, Ubu, sit! Good dog!”
Since their dog statue just sat there, Darlene said they thought Ubu seemed like a good name for him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.