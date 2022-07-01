The northbound lanes of Highway 169 are taking shape on the north end of the corridor between 193rd Avenue and County Road 33 in Elk River. A lot of ground materials were trucked off the work site. The new lanes on Highway 169 will be approximately 12 feet below the old ones.
In mid-July, traffic will shift onto the northbound side, so crews can begin work on the southbound side.
Crews pour concrete into the south abutment for the northbound Highway 169 bridge. Ramp and lane construction continues on Highways 10, 101 and 169.
Photo courtesy city of Elk River
Photo courtesy Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Crews construct the east bridge abutment and use a crane to hoist materials into place.
Photo courtesy city of Elk River
The 197th Avenue bridge will also be 10 feet above the old roadway, making it span approximately 20 feet over Highway 169 when it opens in November.
Photo courtesy city of Elk River
A roller compacts materials on northbound Highway 169. The west side of 197th Avenue is seen in the distance.
Photo courtesy city of Elk River
A crew surveys elevations and an excavator moves soils.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has been urging travelers using Highway 10, Highway 101 and Highway 169 in Elk River to slow down and focus on safety as they navigate through the reduced single-lane work zones, especially this holiday weekend as traffic will be stop-and-go.
Furthermore, MnDOT officials are telling people if they are heading up north to visit family or friends, or planning to attend a festival, they should consider avoiding these roads altogether during peak travel times over the weekend, including westbound Highway 10 and northbound Highway 101/169 from noon Friday through the late evening as well as eastbound Highway 10 and southbound Highway 101/169 from Monday afternoon through the evening.
“If you travel east/west, you may want to consider I-94 as an alternate route, which is open to two or more lanes in each direction,” according to a MnDOT press release. “If you travel north/south, you may want to consider another Mississippi River crossing such as Highway 25, Highway 24, Highway 15 or Highway 23.
“Highway 10 in Anoka is also a one-lane work zone, so plan accordingly.”
Check 511mn.org for up-to-date traffic and road conditions, including detoured work zones, on Minnesota highways.
More about Highway 169 Redefine
When the Highway 169 freeway project is complete in 2024, it will improve traffic flow, increase capacity and reduce bottlenecks and improve motorist and pedestrian safety along three miles of Highway 169 in Elk River.
For more details, visit the 169 Redefine Elk River project webpage, or contact the MnDOT project team.
