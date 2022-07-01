The Minnesota Department of Transportation has been urging travelers using  Highway 10, Highway 101 and Highway 169 in Elk River to slow down and focus on safety as they navigate through the reduced single-lane work zones, especially this holiday weekend as traffic will be stop-and-go.

Furthermore, MnDOT officials are telling people if they are heading up north to visit family or friends, or planning to attend a festival, they should consider avoiding these roads altogether during peak travel times over the weekend, including westbound Highway 10 and northbound Highway 101/169 from noon Friday through the late evening as well as eastbound Highway 10 and southbound Highway 101/169 from Monday afternoon through the evening.

“If you travel east/west, you may want to consider I-94 as an alternate route, which is open to two or more lanes in each direction,” according to a MnDOT press release. “If you travel north/south, you may want to consider another Mississippi River crossing such as Highway 25, Highway 24, Highway 15 or Highway 23.

“Highway 10 in Anoka is also a one-lane work zone, so plan accordingly.”

Check 511mn.org for up-to-date traffic and road conditions, including detoured work zones, on Minnesota highways.

More about Highway 169 Redefine

When the Highway 169  freeway project is complete in 2024, it will improve traffic flow, increase capacity and reduce bottlenecks and improve motorist and pedestrian safety along three miles of Highway 169 in Elk River.

For more details, visit the 169 Redefine Elk River project webpage, or contact the MnDOT project team.

