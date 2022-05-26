Worker safety has become a concern as road construction has moved into a higher gear

As motorists adjust to navigating through the 169 Redefine work zone in Elk River, safety has become a top concern for construction workers on the job. People are speeding by and not seeing or obeying traffic control signs, as reported by the contractor and the Minnesota Department of Transportation, and crews are concerned they will get seriously hurt or killed, according to a May 25 press release.

Officials are urging motorists to slow down for their safety and that of them and the rest of the motoring public.

They are also reminding the public to please practice patience when traveling through the area, pay extra attention to the road in front of you, watch for construction signs and lane shifts.

“Remember these traffic changes are new to everyone,” the release stated. The Highway 169 work zone is being monitored by extra law enforcement and fines are $300.

“Safety is everyone’s responsibility and we want to ensure motorists get where they need to go, and construction crews get home to their families each day,” the release said.

MnDOT has set up a phone and email hotline for 169 Redefine comments and questions: info@Hwy169Redefine.com and 612-351-0303.

Full project details and updates can be found at ElkRiverMN.gov/169Redefine and at www.mndot.gov/d3/elkriverfreeway.

