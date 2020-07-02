A 31-year-old Stacy man has died in a motorcycle crash in Elk River.

David Henrickson had been traveling north in the 20800 block of Quincy Street on a 2006 Harley Davidson when the accident occurred. Henrickson was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, where he later died, according to Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz.

There were no witnesses to the crash, but people reporting hearing it and called police at 12:44 a.m. June 27, Kluntz said.

He said they have no indication that there were any other vehicles involved.

The crash is being investigated by the Elk River Police Department and the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office.

