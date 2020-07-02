A 31-year-old Stacy man has died in a motorcycle crash in Elk River.
David Henrickson had been traveling north in the 20800 block of Quincy Street on a 2006 Harley Davidson when the accident occurred. Henrickson was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, where he later died, according to Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz.
There were no witnesses to the crash, but people reporting hearing it and called police at 12:44 a.m. June 27, Kluntz said.
He said they have no indication that there were any other vehicles involved.
The crash is being investigated by the Elk River Police Department and the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.