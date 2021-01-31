Their advocacy for in-person learning options during COVID-19 to blanket state in weeks ahead
Sarah Ronchak has been a basketball referee for 24 years, and she calls the games she works as she sees them.
When there’s a foul, she blows her whistle.
She’s been blowing a different whistle since November in a different arena. She’s now crying foul over the state’s handling of education in a pandemic.
“I never thought I’d have to fight to get my kids to be able to go to school,” she said.
She has been pushing for changes since this past November, and she turned out at the Jan. 25 Elk River Area School Board meeting to put pressure on District 728 and the Elk River Area School Board to speak up for students.
She told the Star News she worries with each passing day of distance learning, many children are falling further behind and, more than that, many of them are losing their interest and will to succeed in the face of adversity.
District 728 had its request to allow for the return of most secondary student in mid-February approved on Jan. 27, but her fight is not over. She knows case rates and current quarantine policies could send kids right back home at any moment. Under current parameters laid out by the state, school districts will easily push past thresholds if there’s another spike and staffing could quickly become an issue.
“We need to get life happening again in the pandemic,” she said. “This thing might be hanging around for a while.”
Ronchak started a controversial and private Facebook page this past November for parents of ISD 728 who want in-person learning. Some have hopped on board, but some have taken offense. Ronchak said she’s not opposed to families having the option of distance learning, but says there needs to be a way to get kids back in school in front of teachers and support staff. She also likes that District 728 is working on a more robust blended online learning model for the future. She believes, however, there always must be in-person learning models available.
She and others around the state who are a part of the Let Me Learn movement gathered for a rally on Dec. 13 at the state Capitol in St. Paul. Dozens of people attended to call attention to the shortcomings of distance learning. That effort is gathering steam and now the administrators of similar Facebook pages around the state are combining forces and making plans to lobby school districts, lawmakers and, of course, the governor in the weeks ahead.
A national effort she’s helping lead is built on the belief that it’s not just one year that advocates are worried about. She says lobbying efforts will soon take place locally, across the state and nationally. She has been inspired by her daughter, who graduated this past June.
“This is unpaid work, but it’s all for the kids and the greater good,” she said. “I am thankful to be able to give them a voice.”
A national website will be getting under way soon with a web address of www.osusa.org.
The mother of three children ranging in ages from a 19-year-old Elk River High School graduate to a 4-year-old who would have started preschool if not for the pandemic, Ronchak is most concerned about her middle child. He’s a fourth grade student with special needs who hasn’t benefited from distance learning since it began, and his educational experience has gotten progressively worse.
She has been fighting with the district to get him back into school where he has better success. Special accommodations were not made, however, and he will return on Feb. 1 with the rest of the fourth grade students across the Elk River Area School District.
She told School Board members on Monday distance learning is wreaking havoc on many students’ educational careers, and there needs to be an in-person learning option for them to get back on track.
“All I want to do is make sure all models are offered,” she said. “Not one student’s situation is the same as another student’s situation. We need to get life happening again in a pandemic.”
Superintendent Dan Bittman and his administration with the support of the School Board would like nothing more than to return to every-day, in-person learning that allows parents to choose what’s best for their kids. They have stopped short of lobbying or challenging the state on its directives, Ronchak said.
She would like to see the school district survey the children so their voices can be heard.
She’s also looking into developing yard signs to be sold and displayed.
She also wants to find ways to support teachers in this difficult period of time.
Children in kindergarten through second grade returned this past week, and those in third through fifth grade will return on Feb. 1.
There’s no guarantee these students will be able to finish the year out in person, as contact tracing has already begun at the K-2 level and some have already been sidelined to quarantine. If numbers of positive cases climb, the ratio of teachers and other adults to students could quickly become untenable again.
Ronchak wants to see the governor’s state of emergency lifted and state rules on contact tracing relaxed before irreversible damage is done to educational careers of students who don’t fare well in distance learning.
She believes the rules related to contact tracing should be changed to allow students and staff without symptoms to attend school in-person.
“Just like the nurses who are essential,” Ronchak said. “Students are essential.”
Paige Kinowski, Ronchak’s daughter, joined forces with her mom early on in her advocacy campaign for in-person learning. Kinowski, who is studying to be an ultrasound tech, said the decision to help out was easy knowing how mightily she struggled at the end of her high school career. Schooling remains hard, especially when she’s taking medical, mathematic and science courses online at St. Cloud Technical College.
She spoke at the Capitol rally about her experiences at Elk River High School. She explained in a speech that she did not finish her high school career strong under the weight of distance learning. The freshman at St. Cloud Technical College recalls her grades, her self-esteem and mental health spiraling to new lows in April and May 2020.
High school was not her favorite place to be as a teenager, but the DECA classes she took inspired her, especially during all the special projects that were taken on to sell merchandise to the community, help the homeless, donate toys to the needy and educate peers on important topics like financial aid, college prep and cancer through various initiatives.
“All that stuff made it a fun place to be,” she said.
She said she overcame spells of anxiety that often greeted her before she stepped into her next hour class.
“I feel bad this year’s students can’t do all that,” she said while speaking at the Capitol on Dec. 13 during a rally sponsored by Let Them Learn.
“I loved helping the community so much ...,” she said. “We worked as a team and came together.”
Kinowski worries as much about students’ mental health as she does their academic success.
“This movement isn’t just for getting schools back in session, this is for mental health awareness,” Kinowski said. “I just wish life, the life I knew before this pandemic, could be back to normal again.”
Ronchak said students in high school are losing steam in the pursuit of their goals and dreams. She’s heard of students giving up, retiring to the notion they will just get their GED diplomas instead of a high school diploma. “Futures are being put in jeopardy because of government mandates that are not allowing people to thrive,” Ronchak said.
She pleaded with board members Jan. 25 to get high school students back in school, especially high school seniors. School Board members sympathized with Ronchak, noting three board members have high school seniors impacted by the current distance learning model.
They will start to get back on Feb. 16, but it remains to be seen how the rest of the year will play out.
