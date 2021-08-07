Thank you for honoring free speech and printing letters, even those promoting false information such as the letter from the July 31, 2021, Star News, “99% of people who get COVID-19 recover.” This letter is misleading and requires some fact-checking.
First, there is irony in saying something is “dominated by fear” and “Let’s focus on the facts, not emotion.” One could argue that the writer’s argument is itself driven by fear and emotion.
The mortality rate nationwide is closer to 1.75%, almost double the 1% the writer claims. The CDC reports 35 million cases and 611,000 deaths. And then there is the question of what constitutes “recovery.” Surviving COVID doesn’t mean one has recovered. It is estimated that about 10% of patients are “long haulers.” Fitchratings.com reports the U.S. healthcare system faces long-term costs from chronic health issues resulting from COVID-19. As one Florida doctor said, the vaccination is free; medical care is not.
The letter writer claims most COVID cases are mild. The dominant Delta variant is not mild. Those infected carry a much higher virus load than the earlier COVID-19, meaning it is more easily spread and can cause more severe symptoms. And the more cases, the more likelihood of a new variant. We have no way of knowing if a new variant might be more deadly.
Finally, I do agree we should focus on facts:
•611,000 deaths out of 35 million cases is a 1.745% death rate
•Most of the short time to develop the vaccine was due to cutting “red tape.” Due to the frequency of coronaviruses, the methodology for the vaccine was well established and safe.
•The vaccine has a 95% efficacy rate, and “break-through” infections are not nearly as severe.
•A high vaccine rate will dramatically weaken virus spread and more quickly return things to normal. — Nancy Hassett, Big Lake
