by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River City Council approved a tax increment financing district for Jackson Hills Residential Suites 2nd Addition at its Jan. 3 meeting.
The discussion and public hearing were about as mushy as the swamp land being looked at for the home of a 44-unit apartment building, but council members waded through it knowing they won’t have to make a final decision until a contract is before them later this year.
Council members concluded they should revisit housing studies to gauge the significance of the city’s multi-family housing needs, and see where they are after approving several projects of late.
They also agreed to go out for a grant that could help the Jackson Hills project make more sense financially for the developer and city to proceed.
At the heart of the Jan. 3 discussion and public hearing for TIF District No. 28 was a request by Patrick Briggs of Briggs Companies for $850,000 of tax increment over 15 years to construct a 44-unit apartment building between Lions Park and Jackson Avenue.
As it sits right now, however, the project may not be bankable. Put another way, bankers might not be willing to give the developer a loan based on the numbers that have been analyzed by Bakertilly, the city of Elk River’s adviser in the matter.
The council and Briggs heard from Mikaela Huot, a director with Bakertilly, who went through her review and evaluation of cost and revenue assumptions, qualifications as a housing TIF district and financial need.
The project at this point meets the “but-for” test that is crucial to qualify for tax increment financing, but it turns out the latest soil borings indicate that turning the swampy bog into a buildable site will cost even more than originally thought.
Since submitting its application for TIF, Briggs learned that site preparation costs will top $1 million. Briggs explained during the meeting the groundwater on the 2 acres being looked at for construction of the apartment is up about a foot from where it was in March 2020.
A soil engineer came back with an addendum to the soil report calling for the site to be raised another foot, a plan to dewater the site.
“The peat on the site is about 8-14 feet down,” Briggs said, noting the first phase only required mitigating 30-48 inches down.
Briggs’ subsidy request now stands at $1,062,000 and more funds are needed to make the project “bankable.”
The TIF district would allow up to $1.4 million, with the maximum available to the developer set at 90% of that.
The city has agreed in principle to a TIF district of up to $850,000. The next step would be to sign a contract, but much must be done first.
In addition to looking at the city’s housing studies, Elk River Mayor John Dietz would also like to assess the city’s appetite to use tax increment financing for more housing.
Briggs will continue to look for ways to bring more revenue to his project. The bottom line is the project will not be viable without one or more of the following:
• A reduction in project costs.
• Additional annual cash flow.
• Additional up-front funding sources.
Briggs has asked the city to pursue a grant from the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency for up $850,000 to promote the creation of workforce housing in the state. He brought forth the idea, and city staff sought approval Jan. 3 to pursue the grant after the council granted tentative support to TIF District No. 28.
Council members agreed to go for the grant, but struggled to understand what that could mean for the project, the developer and the city. Maybe less TIF would be needed, they thought.
Ultimately, Briggs explained he is trying to get his project off the ground. The grant could help, he said.
Without the grant, Briggs said he may look at increasing the size and scope of the project to bring in more revenue by spreading the cost of construction over more units. This would increase the initial cost of the project — and need for subsidy.
With the grant, Briggs said he may be able to convince a bank to support the 44-unit project.
“The numbers are extremely difficult,” Briggs said. “Banks go off of a debt service ratio. We have to have liquidity. Even with TIF approved at 15 years, we’re still under the banking requirements.”
Huot made it clear once more is known about the project proposal, it will have to be reevaluated before a contract can be drawn up for consideration. This process would weave its way through the city’s joint finance committee, the Elk River Housing and Redevelopment Authority and the Elk River City Council.
Council Member Jennifer Wagner asked during the HRA meeting and the council meeting that the staff insert language in any contract to protect the city in the event of structural failure. She noted how the city shied away from building the community event center at Lions Park because of the poor soil.
The event center, however, does not bring in property taxes, and would not be eligible for tax increment financing, HRA Member Nate Ovall said during the HRA’s Jan. 3 discussion of the matter.
Ovall expressed less concern about the city’s risk of being sued, calling it conjecture and noting that it would have to be shown that the city acted negligently for a suit to be successful. He said by working with engineers, building to code, pulling proper permits and other forms of proper due diligence the city is in good shape.
Ovall explained how the project at this time is what bankers call a “skinny” project. The debt ratio banks look for is not even reaching minimum requirements when analyzing cash returns and debt coverage.
The proposed project would sit across from the first phase of Jackson Hills Residential Suites, which received approval for TIF in 2019. That apartment building is full, and the owners are working through the TIF contract.
Briggs hopes to add more housing on the 6 acres of land he owns to the north of the facility at 725 Sixth St. NW. To start, he’s looking at using the southernmost section of this land to locate the proposed 44-unit facility, which would include studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The building would be situated parallel with the Jackson Hills Residential Suites on Sixth Street, which connects to Jackson Avenue.
The property has not been subdivided, but it could be later. Briggs has indicated there is enough land there to do additional development. The TIF request submitted for the second phase is focused solely on the area he is looking at for the second phase.
Brent O’Neil, the director of economic development, described other key parameters of the project:
• 20% of units are proposed as income restricted, primarily studio units.
• 88 parking spaces are planned, half of those indoors and the other half as surface parking.
• Current taxes for the city are at $4,400 annually.
The developer projects taxes after completion to be $88,000.
Based on preliminary taxable value estimates from the county, actual taxes may exceed $110,000 annually.
This increase in property taxes or increment is what forms the basis for tax increment financing. The increase is used to cover the extraordinary costs for an agreed-upon amount and length of time (up to 15 years in this case) to make a project possible.
Stay tuned for reports on this developing story.
