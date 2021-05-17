More firefighters needed as Elk River adds third fire station

Elk River has nearly 50 firefighters at the current time. Most people would think that is an adequate number to cover the entire city our size.
Truth is our fire department is about to start a recruitment campaign to find even more firefighters. The new Station #3 is now under construction on the east end of the city and should be complete by mid-2022. Obviously we need firefighters to man the new station.
Plus the fact that as many as a dozen current firefighters may be retiring from the department within the next two years.
Our Fire Academy recently graduated 13 new firefighters from around the area. Four of them will be joining the Elk River department.
It takes a special kind of person to be a firefighter. It is more than a second job for most. You are on call 24/7, making it highly likely that you will miss out on a few holidays and family events.
Serving the community, saving lives, saving property must be high on the list for any firefighter. The satisfaction gained from knowing you have helped someone is hard to measure. Plus being a part of a unique fraternity is an added bonus.
We live in a time where finding paid on call firefighters is getting more difficult. People have such busy lives and many can’t find the time to go through the constant training it takes for the job.
Where would we be though without our fire department? At very high risk for bad things to happen. It gives all Elk River citizens peace of mind to know that the fire department is there when needed. They do so much more for the community than just put out a house blaze once in a while. They are everywhere you turn in Elk River.
I am very proud of what the Elk River Fire Department does for our community every day of the year. A lot of dedicated people that stand up to make a better community for us all.
If you have any interest in joining our fire department, give Chief Mark Dickinson a call at 763-635-1100. — John Dietz, Elk River
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.