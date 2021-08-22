More DWI arrests made, and two result in forfeitures
The Elk River Police Department made six DWI arrests between Aug. 4-7, and they made another three between Aug. 9-11
• A 36-year-old Anoka woman was arrested close to midnight on Aug. 11 for DWI after being observed crossing the fog line by more than a tire’s width while traveling east on Highway 10 near 165th Avenue. The vehicle was stopped after it was observed drifting back and forth, touching the center and fog line. The woman failed field sobriety tests and provided a preliminary breath test.
• A 23-year-old Princeton man was arrested for DWI on Aug. 9 after a 911 caller requested officers check the welfare of a male laying next to a motorcycle in the 11000 block of 191st 1/2 Avenue. The man admitted to driving from his friend’s house and trying to make it home.
The male was not inured and consented to field sobriety tests, which he failed, and a preliminary breath test. The male was transported to the ERPD for a breath test. He consulted an attorney before doing the test.
The driver signed the necessary forms and was advised that the motorcycle was to be forfeited due to aggravating factors.
•A 33-year-old Elk River man was arrested for DWI shortly before midnight on Aug. 10 after the motorist failed to maintain his lane in the vicinity of Upland Avenue and Main Street.
The driver registered a BAC of .203 on a preliminary breath test. The driver had two prior convictions for DWI in 10 years, making this offense a second-degree DWI. Felony controlled substances were located in center console. Paperwork was initiated for a vehicle forfeiture.
