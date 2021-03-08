Monticello Target gets first bite of mini Apple shop

Store-within-a-store is just one of 17 nationally
by Jeff Hage
APG of East Central Minnesota
The Monticello Target store is getting an exciting new addition — a mini Apple store.
The store-within-a-store is part of a collaboration between Target and Apple that was announced by the companies on Thursday, March 25. The installation of the mini Apple store at the Monticello Target located at 1447 Seventh St. E. has already been completed.
Seventeen Target stores nationwide will feature the new mini Apple stores. However, Monticello is the only store in Minnesota to receive the upgrade within its electronics department. Other stores within Target’s nearly 1,900 stores are scheduled to get the upgrade in the fall of 2021, the companies announced.
“Apple products are popular with Target’s guests, and this new, dedicated shopping experience offers enhanced service and expanded offerings, building on our strength as a go-to destination for electronics,” said Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer at Target, in a release. “This new model was created with Target’s guests in mind, and we’ll continue to learn and enhance the experience through future rollouts later this year.”
The small Apple shop will have more space than the Target store’s tech section, and it’s designed for customers to be able to more freely explore its products, such as the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, HomePod, Apple TV and accessories. Customers will also be able to “watch demonstrations, try out the products and get one-on-one assistance from Target Tech consultants specially trained by Apple,” the company said.
In Monticello, the dedicated Apple sales area serves as a grand entrance to Target’s tech department. The Monticello shop features new lighting fixtures and displays for the Apple products with a feel of an Apple Store featured in malls and shopping destinations found across the country.
This new initiative with Apple builds on Target’s success with other strategic partners, including Disney, Ulta Beauty and most recently, Levi Strauss & Co., according to Target.
Target has also launched an online Apple store section on its website.
