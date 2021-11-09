The Elk River American Legion Post 112 Honor Guard presented a scholarship in memory of one of its own.
SFC Jodi Walz started in the honor guard playing bugle in high school, alongside his father.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served 30 years in the Army band, playing all over the world from Iraq to the White House.
He continued to serve with his father again after retiring. Walz passed away in 2020 from complications related to COVID-19.
The squad thought it would be appropriate to remember Jodi with a Music Memorial Scholarship named after him.
It was presented to Elk River High School on Oct. 1.
