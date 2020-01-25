Money for STAY program approved

The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners accepted on Jan. 21 $7,000 more for the STAY program, which is designed to help provide for a Successful Transition to Adulthood for Youth.
Commissioners approved on Jan. 7 an agreement between Benton, Stearns, Wright and Sherburne counties to help youth ages 14-22 learn independent living skills after the group received $60,000 for a “Big Idea” program.
The programs are funded for 2020 and 2021 through the Minnesota Department of Human Services. Wright County is the fiscal agent of the “Big Idea” program.
