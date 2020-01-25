Money for STAY program approved

Program info

The STAY (Successful Transition to Adulthood for Youth) Program offers services to youth ages 14 up to age 23, who are currently or were previously in foster care for at least 30 consecutive days after age 14 but are still working with a county or tribal social worker. The program helps these youth prepare for a successful transition to adulthood.

STAY (Successful Transition to Adulthood for Youth) services can vary depending on the county in which the youth lives.

To find out what is available in your area, call your county or tribal social worker DHS-0005 (PDF). If you don't know who to contact, call the Minnesota Department of Human Services.