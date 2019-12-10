by Marj Hart
Contributing Writer
The city of Zimmerman’s tax levy for 2020 will only be a 1.6% increase over 2019. The current proposed tax rates represent a 7.8% decrease over 2019. Rising property values, however, are pushing taxes up overall.
This and other information on the 2020 levy was shared Dec. 2 at the city of Zimmerman’s Truth in Taxation hearing. No one turned out to address the council.
Zimmerman city officials set the preliminary levy in September, which is what proposed tax statements are based on. Council must certify the final budget and levy to Sherburne County by Dec. 28.
To date, no changes have been made to the preliminary budget. City Administrator Randy Piasecki advised that the preliminary levy set by the council in September for 2020 was $1,771,894, which included a $50,000 EDA levy as well as levy dollars to fund another year of street preservation as recommended by staff and the city engineer.
In addition, the city has three special levies equaling $106,000 for debt service and capital improvements, and approved additional monies for future capital improvements, bringing the total annual commitment for capital projects to $200,000.
The final levy, which will be presented on Dec. 16, is proposed at $1,721,894, which is a reduction of $50,000 due to eliminating the EDA levy because of a statutory deadline. Piasecki also provided a graphical comparison of the proposed budget, levy and net tax capacity, noting that increases in the net tax capacity is due to increases in property values set by the Sherburne County Assessor’s Office and increased building activity throughout the city.
The levy includes:
• $225,000 for continuation of street preservation program.
• $170,000 for capital improvements, committing funds for future capital improvements.
• Adding two public works employees and an increase from part-time to full-time for one administrative employee.
Piasecki also discussed the proposal from Sherburne County for construction of a complete pedestrian route to Zimmerman schools by connecting the end of the Great Northern Trail at Lions Park ballfields to a main commerce area. Specifically, the proposal states, “This will facilitate safe pedestrian travel between residential areas on the north side of Fremont Avenue to schools and major city park where school athletic events are hosted.” The project would funnel a “current scattering of pedestrians leaving athletic fields of middle/high school onto a singular route.” Council Member Josh Bondhus asked that consideration be given to additional lighting along the proposed trail enhancements.
The county plans to submit a grant request for $300,800. The estimated cost is $376,000. Additional funding can be provided with a local match of $75,200 from Sherburne County Parks, Public Works and Health and Human Services, as well as Zimmerman and schools. The council voted to approve a support letter to Sherburne County for the project.
