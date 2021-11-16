Elk River High School hosted its fifth annual Mock Interview Day on Oct. 27.

Students in English 11 and Career Management classes participated in a mock interview with a community member to practice real-world interviewing skills. Students then received feedback on what went well and ways to improve for future interviews.

To prepare for the event, students created a resume and discussed soft skills.

“This is a great event that connects the current curriculum to life-after-high-school skills,” said Kim Davison, a school counselor, career and college specialist and AVID coordinator.

Davison said about 40 community members volunteered to conduct the mock interviews.

“We are thankful for their partnership to make the event meaningful and run smoothly,” Davison said.

