The Elk River man sentenced to 90 days in jail on July 19 after pleading guilty to secretly recording girls and women in a changing room at a store at the Mall of America also faces charges in Sherburne County.
The Elk River Police also brought felony charges against Trevor Nielson, 42, on Jan. 8 in Sherburne County 10th District Court. That case is still making its way through the system, according to Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke.
Those charges stemmed from information gathered by Hennepin County law enforcement and triggered a separate investigation.
Nielson is facing two felony counts of interfering with the privacy of a minor under the age of 18, one of which notes that he is considerably older than the minor. Both of those counts come with a possible sentence of four years imprisonment and/or a $5,000 fine. He is also charged with four felony counts of possession of pornographic images on a computer disk or storage system. For these charges he faces up to five years imprisonment and/or a $5,000 fine.
Elk River authorities were alerted after Nielson admitted to videotaping others, which led to police executing a search warrant at the residence where he lived. No hidden cameras were located, but police did find electronic devices like the defendant’s iPhone, an HP laptop and an LG smartphone that they collected for further forensic analysis that led to the charges.
Nielson has a pretrial hearing at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 19 with Judge Mary Yunker.
Nielson pleaded guilty to one count of felony interference with a minor, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. As part of his sentence, he received a three-year stay of imposition, meaning a prison sentence will not be imposed and his conviction will be downgraded to a misdemeanor as long as he abides by the terms of his probation. He is required to attend sex offender treatment, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.
