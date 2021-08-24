The Minnesota Department of Transportation has provided an update to the I-94 project between Maple Grove and Clearwater that is scheduled to be completed later this year. The current focus of a lot of the work is the installation of concrete lanes and double boxes in the westbound lanes at Silver Creek.
Under the current schedule, there are some important dates coming up over the next two weeks. The ramp from Maple Grove Parkway to westbound I-94 is slated to reopen Monday, Aug. 30. The closure of westbound Territorial Road from Holly Lane in Dayton is scheduled to end Tuesday, Aug. 31. The ramp from westbound I-94 to Weaver Lake Road is scheduled to re-open Monday Sept. 6.
To learn more about this project and timelines for completion of portions of the project, click here: https://www.dot.state.mn.us/i94-mg-clearwater/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.