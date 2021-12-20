The Minnesota Department of Transportation has provided an update on the I-94 project from Maple Grove to Clearwater, which has largely finished its work for the winter.
MnDOT reports that all lanes and ramps in Wright County between Highway 241 in St. Michael and CSAH 19 in Albertville and between Highway 25 in Monticello and Highway 24 in Clearwater are open, adding that some minor work will continue along the interstate, but no major work will resume until next spring.
Among the highlights:
• Maple Grove to Rogers: There were intermittent lane closures during non-rush hour times through Saturday, Dec. 18. Once the lane closures ended, work is complete on this section.
• St. Michael to Albertville: Crews will be working through December at the Highway 241/O’Day Avenue roundabout, which will require some intermittent lane closures. Three lanes of traffic in both directions will be open between St. Michael and Albertville with barriers remaining in place in certain work locations.
• Monticello to Clearwater: Three lanes of traffic in both directions will be open between Hasty and Clearwater and two lanes of traffic in both directions open between Hasty and Monticello during the winter. Barriers will remain in place in certain work locations.
What to expect in spring 2020
• St. Michael to Albertville: While most of the work is completed, crews will return in the spring finish improvements to Highway 241 bridge and clean up the work areas.
• Monticello to Clearwater: Crews will return in the spring to complete the eastbound lanes. All I-94 traffic will be shifted to the westbound side of the freeway with two lanes available in both directions. Crews will also make parking lot and pedestrian access improvements at the Enfield Rest Area.
The project is slated for full completion in summer 2022.
