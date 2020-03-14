MnDOT, city to talk to business community about Highway 169
The Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a 169 Redefine meet and greet from 3-4:30 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the District 728 offices, 11500 193rd Ave. NW, Elk River.
The meeting is designed for businesses along the Highway 169 corridor to discuss business needs before and during construction. Minnesota Department of Transportation and city staff will be present to talk with businesses along the Highway 169 corridor about what to expect before and during construction.
Businesses interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP online. There is no charge to attend.
People do not need to be a Chamber member to attend this informational meeting.
Residents and commuters, will have an opportunity to learn more about the status of the project this spring as well. MnDOT expects to host another 169 Redefine community open house in April to present the current design along with tentative construction staging and traffic impact information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.