MN ADOPT, a Minnesota nonprofit providing statewide services to the adoption, foster and kinship communities, announced Jan. 24 that it has changed its name to Foster Adopt Minnesota. The name change comes after expansion of services to provide support services to the Minnesota foster and kinship communities.
MN ADOPT has been supporting the Minnesota adoption community since 1980, with a focus on ensuring every Minnesota child has a safe and permanent family, according to a Foster Adopt Minnesota press release.
The organization began as Citizen’s Coalition on the Permanence for Children in 1980, when it was founded by a group of Minnesota adoptive parents in a Minneapolis garage. During that early phase of work, the primary focus was on the trauma experienced by Minnesota children in foster care, many of whom experienced long-term foster care and multiple out-of-home placements. In 1992, it became Minnesota Adoption Resource Network (MARN), due to its expanding services to include an array of supports offered to the Minnesota adoption community. Over the years, Minnesota Adoption Resource Network came to be known informally as MN ADOPT, in reference to its primary contract with the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
In 2014, it formally changed its name to MN ADOPT in recognition of this shift and to alleviate the confusion of having multiple names. In recent years, these services have expanded to include foster and kinship communities more formally.
Adams Publishing Group works with Foster Adopt Minnesota by publishing monthly features on kids waiting for foster care and adoption.
