The Bank of Elk River has announced that Alba Misner has joined the company’s board of directors.
Misner has more than 17 years of business experience across numerous industries, including agriculture, airline, clinical research, legal, medical, and nonprofit sectors. Her experience in strategic planning, cultural development, business analysis, project management, and consulting augment the other board members’ expertise.
“I am delighted that Alba has joined our Board of Directors,” said John Babcock, chairman of The Bank of Elk River. “Alba brings an exciting blend of intellectual integrity and curiosity to learn. She has a broad spectrum of business experience, understands complex issues, and recognizes the importance of business relationships based on personal interaction. All of these factors are what make Alba a valuable board member.”
Misner, of Elk River, has two children who attend Independent School District 728 schools. She is an avid volunteer and serves on local, state and international boards, developing curriculum, leadership, and educational programs. Locally, Misner volunteers at her church and serves on the ISD 728’s Strategic Planning Committee alongside parents, business owners, and district staff.
“I am very pleased to have joined The Bank of Elk River’s Board of Directors,” Misner said. “The bank’s history, continuity, and camaraderie are testament to the leadership of the organization. It is evident that relationships with their customers, as well as amongst employees, are of vital importance, and I am pleased to be able to work alongside this great team and help make a difference.”
