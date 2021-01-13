Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend is Saturday, Jan. 16, through Monday, Jan. 18.

During that weekend, Minnesota residents age 16 or older can fish or dark-house spear without an angling or spearing license if they take a child younger than 16 fishing or spearing.

Check the Minnesota Department of Natural Resource’s learn to ice fish page at https://tinyurl.com/y3f3h2p3 for more information about ice fishing.

Ice conditions vary and there is no such thing as 100 percent safe ice. Always check local ice conditions before heading out to a lake or river. Visit mndnr.gov/icesafety for ice safety guidelines.

