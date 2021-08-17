Elk River native was unanimous choice to be the group’s executive director with an election year on the horizon
Minnesota Young Republicans announced the appointment of its new executive director, Emily Novotny.
Novotny is described by the group as an experienced and seasoned political operative who brings nearly a decade’s experience. She interned with Sen. John Thune and Gov. Kristi Noem and worked in various political campaigns including for NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer.
Novotny most recently completed her internship at the Donald J. Trump White House and then served as a Press Advance Lead for Trump’s re-election campaign. She currently serves in the Minnesota Senate as a legislative assistant.
Novotny graduated from Augustana University with a double major in government/international affairs and communications. She was the chair of South Dakota College Republicans and hit record fundraising numbers during her term.
Novotny is a 2016 graduate of Elk River High School.
Novotny said: “I am excited to join the Minnesota Young Republicans in this new role! The YRs have a great reputation across the state for working hard and showing up for candidates; I am eager to assist in continuing that legacy.”
Debjyoti “DD” Dwivedy, the chair of the MNYRs, said: “Emily was unanimously voted to be appointed as the executive director of the organization, and I am equally excited and thrilled to have her on my team. She brings energy, enthusiasm and organizational experience to the table, which will be invaluable for us going into 2022. I can’t wait to see the amazing things she will accomplish in this organization.”
