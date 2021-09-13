A crocheted polar bear wearing a coat and shoes won a blue ribbon for Amy Tanner, of Elk River, at the Minnesota State Fair.
Tanner said she loves the State Fair, the competitions and seeing the variety of items that people enter.
“Growing up, going to the State Fair was just always a really big deal,” she said.
She started entering the Minnesota State Fair in 2014, after learning that you could do so directly without going through a county fair first.
The first year she participated in the competition was already a crazy year, as she had a toddler and a newborn. But she found time to enter, and won fourth place for a bowl and play fruit set that she had made.
This year her polar bear won first in the soft toys category for toy animals or figures made of yarn, under 15 inches in size. She also got second place in another soft toys category for a group of three bunnies. — Joni Astrup
