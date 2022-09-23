Minnesota Squatch approved for only three games

With season set to start this weekend, council struggles with issues including third party vendor proposal for food and drinks at event center
by Maggie Stanwood
Contributing Writer
After an extended discussion at the Elk River City Council meeting on Sept. 19, the Minnesota Squatch will be able to play three games and bring in a concessions vendor for those games at the Furniture and Things Community Event Center.
The council continued the meeting to Oct. 3 to give staff time to work on a revised contract with feedback from the discussion.
The original contract included 151 hours of practice ice, 66 game hours, and leasing office space and a resident locker room for the team for a total of nearly $40,000. The contract had been reviewed and approved by the Multipurpose Facility Advisory Commission on Sept. 12.
Tim Dalton, Furniture and Things Community Event Center superintendent, said the commission had no concerns but was excited to be selling $20,000 in unused ice time.
“That’s ice that would remain unsold,” Dalton said. “It was a good value for the facility.”
Dalton added that staff made sure the Squatch ice time would not conflict with youth or high school hockey.
Part of the contract allowed Minnesota Squatch to bring in a food and drink concessions vendor, which had been added after the commission reviewed the contract. City Attorney Peter Beck said the city had received a letter from the previous concession vendor that the contract with the city had been terminated.
“We’ve had several communications from our existing vendor for concessions and catering,” Beck said. “My conclusion from those communications is they have breached our agreement.”
There was a closed meeting scheduled for Sept. 22 to discuss the situation with the original vendor.
“I think we’ve been put in a difficult situation, but I think this is an acceptable course of action. I can’t tell you it won’t become an issue in negotiations with our current vendor, but I do think an attempt like this to mitigate our damages and have some sort of service for the public for these games is a reasonable approach.”
Beck added that staff and the Squatch came up with a third vendor that staff then vetted and approved following the communications with the original vendor.
“Because of the situation with the current vendor, it was about serving customers,” Dalton said.
Several council members, however, said they did not like that the city would not be receiving a percentage of food and drink sales as outlined in the contract.
“I would never, ever be OK running a business like that,” Council Member Jennifer Wagner said.
“In my personal opinion, my vision and what we’ve worked so hard to create for this facility – (it seems) like we left a lot of holes in this contract and our ability to ensure we continue to have a first-class facility.”
Council members also wanted to amend the contract that the Squatch would be responsible for damage done by visiting teams to the facility and that the Squatch could not use meeting rooms or practice facilities at no charge.
Several council members said it was difficult to support the contract with so little time before the first Squatch game Sept. 23.
“It’s always a bit challenging when things are always coming to us at the very last minute. This contract is being brought to us because Squatch has a home game on Friday so we need to hurry up and approve this so they have a contract and know how to operate,’” Council Member Matt Westgaard said. “It’s frustrating that we can’t get to a point where things are reviewed and approved and moved forward without having to be in the 11th hour.”
Westgaard added that staff knew about Squatch wanting to use the facility in the spring and that a contract should have been drafted at that point.
Council Member Garrett Christianson said he agreed and that the last-minute council review was a “recurring theme” and “growing frustration.”
“I’m having a hard time understanding why we continue to do this when we’ve given that feedback multiple times,” he said.
In other action at the Sept. 19 meeting, the council:
•Continued a public hearing for a conditional use permit for the development of a multi-family planned unit development. The development (Jackson Hills phase II) would consist of three 44-unit apartment buildings and look similar to the first phase of Jackson Hills built in 2018. Two residents spoke at a previous Planning Commission meeting and expressed concerns about traffic, utilities, sight lines and densities, according to council documents. The developer will bring more information about those questions to a future Planning Commission meeting. Two residents spoke at the council meeting and expressed support for the project.
•Approved a resolution supporting regional trail designation for the Great Northern Trail. Elk River, along with Sherburne and Mille Lacs counties and the cities of Zimmerman, Princeton and Milaca are working together to apply for the trail designation. If designated, the communities would be able to apply for outside grants and funding to extend the trail and construct amenities along it.
•Approved an on-sale 3.2% liquor license with strong beer permission and a wine license to the Edge Bar & Boutique, a coffee bar. As Wagner is a co-owner of the business, she abstained from the vote.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.