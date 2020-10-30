Minnesota SOS: Court decision makes it too late to mail ballots -- but not to vote

FILE - In this July 29, 2020, file photo, Lisa Finander, right, checks that each ballot has the voter's name on the ballot and mailing envelope and Laurie Mattila, left, checked that it was correct at Minneapolis Elections & Voter Services in Minneapolis. A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 that Minnesota absentee ballots that arrive after Election Day should be separated from other ballots in case they are later invalidated by a court.(Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)