Minnesota Senate District 30:Incumbent Eric Lucero faces challenge from Diane Nguyen

Eric Lucero
Address: Saint Michael
Family: No answer given.
Education:
•MBA from Carlson School of Management
•Bachelor of Applied Science in Computer Forensics
•Bachelor of Science in Law Enforcement
•Minor in Mathematics
•Minor in Psychology
Occupation:
•Small Business Owner
•Cyber Security Specialist
•Licensed Real Estate Agent
•Licensed General Contractor
•Former College Instructor
•Former Commercial Truck Driver
Age: No answer given
Community involvement:
•Current 8-year State Representative
•Former Dayton City Council Member
1. Briefly summarize your personal background and qualifications:
It has been humble honor serving as State Representative for the last eight years. My wife and I have been married for nearly 25 years and have lived in our community for over 20 years. My professional background includes a cyber security specialist for nearly two decades, a licensed real estate agent and licensed general contractor, a small business owner, former college instructor, former truck driver, and an ordained minister formally teaching the Bible for over 15 years.
My academic background includes a Bachelor of Science in Law Enforcement, a Bachelor of Applied Science in Computer Forensics with Minors in Mathematics and Psychology, and an MBA from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota.
2. What are your top three priorities if you are elected?
Having door knocked thousands of doors and attended dozens of events across our community, the top issues I continue to hear include: Stop the skyrocketing crime by supporting the professional men and women in law enforcement and funding the resources they need to keep us safe; Enact deep permanent tax cuts across the board including returning the budget surplus to those who overpaid; and Protect our liberties including pro-Life, pro-Second Amendment, pro-Medical Freedom, and pro-Parental Authority including Transparency in Education.
3. What is your biggest accomplishment in public life?
Successfully passed into law as chief-author or co-author legislation that expanded pro-life protections, advanced our 2nd Amendment rights, increased funding for roads and bridges transportation, cut taxes for hardworking families and businesses, and worked toward correcting the current K-12 education funding inequity.
4. How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
Dialog and listening. I continue to do all I can to meet face-to-face or connect via phone or email with every person who reaches out. One of the highlights of my role is to listen to the perspectives of everybody whether constituents or legislative colleagues. While there may not be agreement on every topic, there is always opportunity for clarity and achieving clarity is critical to advancing the best solutions for Minnesotans.
5. What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
As a cyber security specialist, I’ve spent my career protecting technology systems by:
1.) Establishing authentication, and 2.) Granting access based upon said authentication.
Every person understands this necessary process each time we access our banking website or mobile app in that we are granted access to our accounts only AFTER we’ve proven we indeed are who we claim to be via authentication.
Voting is among the most critically important systems in our society that must be protected by granting access to eligible persons only AFTER they’ve been successfully authenticated via Photo ID, U.S. citizenship, and MN residency. Minnesota must join the other states who’ve already successfully enacted Photo ID.
6. Do you support photo I.D. for all voters? Why?
As a cyber security specialist, I’ve spent my career protecting technology systems by:
1.) Establishing authentication, and 2.) Granting access based upon said authentication.
Every person understands this necessary process each time we access our banking website or mobile app in that we are granted access to our accounts only AFTER we’ve proven we indeed are who we claim to be via authentication.
Voting is among the most critically important systems in our society that must be protected by granting access to eligible persons only AFTER they’ve been successfully authenticated via Photo ID, U.S. citizenship, and MN residency. Minnesota must join the other states who’ve already successfully enacted Photo ID.
7. What steps do you propose to help address Minnesota’s worker shortage?
The last several years has seen an explosion of over-generous and unaccountable government programs incentivizing people not to work. Because employers are directly competing against the government, employers must continue to raise wages to which is contributing to inflation. One major step to increase the labor pool, and thus ease the worker shortage, is to cut off the government programs rampant with confirmed waste, fraud, and abuse such as ‘Feeding Our Future,’ ‘Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP),’ and many other government programs.
8. How will you help reduce inflation?
Major contributors to inflation in the Walz-Biden economy include dollars government continues to irresponsibly pump into circulation through government printing of money and borrowing from foreign countries as well as supply/demand in the market. Eliminating government bloated budgets and wasteful spending is a first step. A second step is rolling back the burdensome government over-regulation preventing an increase in supply and therefore a decrease in prices.
9. Police reform has become center stage since the George Floyd death and has prompted calls for legislative action at all levels of government. What actions do you support at the state level?
I’ve been on the front lines working to stop the Democrat efforts to defund the police which have only emboldened criminals while demoralizing our law enforcement professionals. The 2021 crime statistics released earlier this year by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) showed a 21.6% spike in violent crime. On Gov. Walz’s watch, murders are up 72% and assaults are up 62%. Gov. Walz’s judicial appointees routinely give violent criminals slaps on the wrist, and Gov. Walz’s appointees to the sentencing guidelines commission are actively working to reduce sentences for repeat criminals. I support major investments in public safety and stronger penalties for repeat and violent criminals to stop the revolving door fueling Minnesota’s crime crisis.
10. The state has a projected surplus for the biennium that ends June 30, 2023. What will be your approach to this, and what factors will you be watching closely?
It’s well-established Minnesota is home to high taxes and over-regulation. The approximate $10 billion projected budget surplus testifies to this truth because the surplus is the direct result of tax-overcollection from hardworking taxpayers.
Hardworking families and businesses across Minnesota are being crushed by rapid price increases and struggling to pay for gas, groceries, housing, and more due to Walz-Biden inflation while government sits flush with mountains of extra cash. The surplus must be returned to those who overpaid and we must enact deep, permanent, tax cuts.
11. The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of state legislatures. Do you support any specific changes to state law?
The Tenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution reads: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” As a strong supporter of the Tenth Amendment, I celebrate upholding Federalism and States’ Rights. Abortion does not exist in the Constitution and thus has not been delegated to the Federal Government by the Constitution. As such, the U.S. Supreme Court got it right earlier this year upholding the U.S. Constitution and returning power to the states where it belongs. I am 100% pro-life from conception to natural death. Unfortunately, current case law in our state is the product of a Minnnesota Supreme Court ruling (Doe v. Gomez) and Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan’s recent extremist abortion ruling (which pro-abortion extremist Attorney General Keith Ellison chose not to appeal). The next step in the battle for truth in our state is for the Minneosota Legislature to exercise its constitutional Check Balance responsibility by impeaching extremist judges who are clearly abusing their office with rulings based upon personal political bias rather than rulings based upon the Constitution or lawful state statute.
12. Is the K-12 system adequately funded? If not, how would you pay for more funding?
More funding for schools in our community is best accomplished by overhauling the state’s current, broken funding formula. Many schools in the seven-county metro area at the funding top receive thousands more per pupil than schools in our community. This is extremely frustrating because a child’s zip code should not dictate a child’s educational opportunities. During my time in office, I’ve chief-authored and co-authored multiple bills to begin correcting the funding inequity gap. This past legislative session for example, I offered multiple funding equity amendments on the House Floor that would have helped our schools, but the Democrat House majority repeatedly opposed and voted down. I look forward to the continued partnership with teachers, parents, superintendents, school board members, colleague legislators, and other stakeholders in the ongoing battle for fairness and our children’s future.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.