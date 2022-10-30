Minnesota Senate District 30:Diane Nguyen challenges incumbent Eric Lucero

Diane Nguyen
Address: 10642 184th Ct. NW, Elk River
Family: Engaged to Chad Hobot and son, JD Willey
Education: Associates Degree of Fine Arts
Age: 42
1. Briefly summarize your personal background and qualifications:
I am Vietnamese-American; I voted for the first time in 2016 to see a woman president elected. I’m involved and volunteer.
2. What are your top three priorities if you are elected?
Fund education and mental health, women’s rights for safe, legal reproductive healthcare; and tax cuts for retirees.
3. What is your biggest accomplishment in public life?
Outreach/Inclusion Officer: Toys for Tots Drive, raised money for FMSC; and raised awareness of Asian Hate Crime w/CAAL.
4. How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
We made a presence at fairs and parades, spoke to supporters and non-supporters, and with our opponents to see common ground.
5. What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
Secretary of State Steve Simon and local election officials have seen no wide spread fraud in Minnesota. I see no threat in our security process.
6. Do you support photo I.D. for all voters? Why?
No ID needed if your voter registration is current and active. ID for all would add to voters’ suppression and I am not for that.
7. What steps do you propose to help address Minnesota’s worker shortage?
Pass the Bonding Bill, funds for apprenticeship and affordable childcare to keep the workforce and economy going.
8. How will you help reduce inflation?
Fund education with free meals, tax cut to Social Security checks, fund farmers so foods grown in Minnesota can be sold locally and beyond.
9. Police reform has become center stage since the George Floyd death and has prompted calls for legislative action at all levels of government. What actions do you support at the state level?
I don’t support defunding the police, but reform and change, so that our officers are safe and our community is served safely.
10. The state has a projected surplus for the biennium that ends June 30, 2023. What will be your approach to this, and what factors will you be watching closely?
Manufacture supplies here in Minnesota. Fund education, apprenticeships, and affordable healthcare i.e., cost of insulin.
11. The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of state legislatures. Do you support any specific changes to state law?
Minnesota should be for safe, legal, reproductive healthcare for women; it should be rare, between a woman, her faith and doctor.
12. Is the K-12 system adequately funded? If not, how would you pay for more funding?
With the surplus, pre-K – 12 education should be funded, affordable childcare for parents, and free meals to students.
