NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) will host a free online panel celebrating the work of trailblazing women psychiatrists from Minnesota on March 24 from 1-2 p.m. The event is being held in recognition of Women’s History Month.
Panel members Dr. Dionne Hart, Dr. Judith Kashtan and moderator Dr. Carrie Borchardt will talk about their work as leaders in the field of psychiatry. To register for this event, go to namimn.org and click on “classes” or call 651-645-2948 for more information.
