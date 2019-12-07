The Minnesota National Guard releases the names of the

three soldiers killed in the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crash, Thursday,

Dec. 5, 2019, southwest of St. Cloud.

 The deceased are:

Chief Warrant Officer 2 James A. Rogers Jr., age 28

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Charles P. Nord, age 30

Sgt. Kort M. Plantenberg, age 28

All three soldiers were assigned to Company C, 2-211th General Support

Aviation Battalion, based in St. Cloud, Minnesota. The unit returned from a

nine-month deployment to the Middle East in May 2019, where they conducted

medical evacuations in support of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation

Inherent Resolve. All three soldiers deployed on this mission.

The Minnesota National Guard requests that media and the public respect the

privacy of the families of the fallen at this time.

The Minnesota National Guard will hold a press conference Saturday, Dec. 7,

2019, at 3:00 p.m. at the Army Aviation Support Facility located at 2185

45th Avenue SE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

