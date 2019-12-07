The Minnesota National Guard releases the names of the
three soldiers killed in the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crash, Thursday,
Dec. 5, 2019, southwest of St. Cloud.
The deceased are:
Chief Warrant Officer 2 James A. Rogers Jr., age 28
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Charles P. Nord, age 30
Sgt. Kort M. Plantenberg, age 28
All three soldiers were assigned to Company C, 2-211th General Support
Aviation Battalion, based in St. Cloud, Minnesota. The unit returned from a
nine-month deployment to the Middle East in May 2019, where they conducted
medical evacuations in support of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation
Inherent Resolve. All three soldiers deployed on this mission.
The Minnesota National Guard requests that media and the public respect the
privacy of the families of the fallen at this time.
The Minnesota National Guard will hold a press conference Saturday, Dec. 7,
2019, at 3:00 p.m. at the Army Aviation Support Facility located at 2185
45th Avenue SE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.
