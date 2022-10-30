Paul Novotny
Address: 20035 Auburn St. NW, Elk River
Education: Education: A.A.S Law Enforcement North Hennepin Community College
Age: 54
1. Briefly summarize your personal background and qualifications:
I served the community as a Sherburne County Sheriff’s Deputy for over 33 years, retiring in May 2020. I was first elected to the House of Representatives in February 2020, then again in November 2020. I serve on the Public Safety, Judiciary, and Health and Human Services Policy committees. I have married my beautiful wife for nearly 27 years, and we have two adult daughters.
2. What are your top three priorities if you are elected?
First, returning the budget surplus to the overcharged taxpayer and implementing a permanent, across-the-board tax cut.
Second, common sense public safety reform gets the focus of the state’s criminal justice system back to preventing crime and seeking justice for victims. Everyone in Minnesota deserves the same excellent protection by law enforcement that we have in our area.
The third is to change how the Minnesota House of Representatives does business by passing individual bills during the legislative session and not waiting until the last week to have backroom deals and bills with 1,000 pages.
3. What is your biggest accomplishment in public life?
I have authored several bills to make Minnesota safer. The DFL-run House has refused to hear my bills, and Governor Walz has said my plans wouldn’t work. However, a year after Walz publically discredited my bill, he enacted the same plan, which has had great results and saved many lives. I only wish it didn’t take a year and partisan politics standing in the way of progress for the people of Minnesota.
4. How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
By finding common ground that we can agree on. By focusing on the issues we can fix, instead of fighting over what we can’t. In my career as a Law Enforcement Officer, it was not uncommon to arrest someone one day and then help them with a situation the next.
Respect is the key.
5. What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
In addition to requiring a photo ID mentioned in the next question, I would implement protections from ballot harvesting, including eliminating drop boxes, adding provisional ballets for same-day registration, and using vote-counting machines that are not connected to the internet.
6. Do you support photo I.D. for all voters? Why?
YES. In Minnesota, a photo ID is required to complete almost any transition in the public and private sectors. The list of activities requiring an ID would use up my allowed word count for this response. The list of activities NOT requiring an ID is short... voting.
The need to have a verifiable state-issued identification to receive, turn in, or be a witness on an absentee ballot is obvious. It is a worn-out argument that requiring a photo ID is a form of voter suppression, and it is time to require a photo ID to ensure your vote counts.
7. What steps do you propose to help address Minnesota’s worker shortage?
I would reduce taxes so workers can keep more of what they make. We should remove unnecessary restrictions on apprentice programs. In addition, we should eliminate rewards for non-participation in the workforce and move that money to incentivize workers to re-enter the workforce.
8. How will you help reduce inflation?
Fight against further tax increases and reducing or eliminating current taxes.
9. Police reform has become center stage since the George Floyd death and has prompted calls for legislative action at all levels of government. What actions do you support at the state level?
The long-term effects of the reactionary changes made post-Floyd are being felt throughout Minnesota. Violent crime is exploding in the metro area, attacks on law enforcement are rising, and carjacking, car theft, illegal possession or use of firearms are an everyday occurrence in the metro. The crime is spreading, and it is affecting the entire state.
Minnesota needs to change its path from one that doesn’t work to one that we know does. I have led the fight for real solutions in public safety and will continue to do so.
10. The state has a projected surplus for the biennium that ends June 30, 2023. What will be your approach to this, and what factors will you be watching closely?
The Social Security Income Tax Elimination should be passed within the first week of the new session. We are one of just a few states that tax Social Security. It is theft and pushes out people who have called Minnesota home their whole lives.
As part of a long-term plan to make Minnesota more competitive, I will fight to lower the Minnesota Sales Tax, stop the implementation of California Car standards, advocate for an across-the-board reduction of Income Tax, and freezing of Residential Property Tax rates for Seniors.
11. The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of state legislatures. Do you support any specific changes to state law?
I firmly believe that all people, pre-born and born, have the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Life starts in the womb. Across five generations of my family, adoption has played a significant role and blessed us all. I will continue to support legislation that treats all human life with dignity, including the pre-born. Simply put, I am pro-family and pro-life.
12. Is the K-12 system adequately funded? If not, how would you pay for more funding?
Is the total system adequately funded, yes. Are the Minnesota education funding formulas intentionally confusing and extremely slanted to metro schools, yes. Do the complex formulas mean that our local districts are at a significant disadvantage, yes.
I support returning control of K-12 education to the elected independent school boards, encouraging active involvement of parents and passing balanced funding.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.