Walter Hudson
Address: 6027 Kalland Cir. NE, Albertville
Family: Married with two sons, aged 13 and 9
Education: Bachelor of Applied Science, majoring in Information Technology
Age: 44
1. Briefly summarize your personal background and qualifications:
I currently serve on the Albertville city council, to which I was first elected in 2014. During that time, I have also served on the Albertville planning commission and on the STMA Arena Board, including one term as its chairman. I work as an operations manager for a small business in the logistics industry, managing workforce. I also have been active as a political commentator, having contributed to PJ Media, worked as an associate editor for the David Horowitz Freedom Center, and having hosted a daily evening news talk radio program for over two years.
2. What are your top three priorities if you are elected?
My first priority is reforming how government works at the state and local level. For far too long, state government has been held hostage by a legislative process which bundles everything into huge omnibus bills rather than deliberating specific ideas on their unique merits. A Republican majority in the state house will restore true, open, transparent, and accountable deliberation on single-subject bills. I also seek to reform municipal governing bodies to increase transparency and accountability. With such reforms in place, I would pursue educational choice for parents, and support public safety by getting violent criminals off the street.
3. What is your biggest accomplishment in public life?
I can’t take credit, because it has been a joint effort of current and past Albertville city councils. We have kept our city on a steady track of responsible growth and development while meeting the needs of our residents. It may not sound like much, but the cooperation, foresight, and humility required to handle municipal budgets and policy should not be taken for granted. Prior to my election, there had been instability which past councils were tasked with reining in. Their success made our task staying the course, and I’m proud to have carried their torch.
4. How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
On the rare occasions where our council has disagreed on the best course of action for our city, I have joined my colleagues in a productive process of considering each other’s viewpoints in good faith. Most of the time, such disagreements have been resolved in unanimous consent, where one side or the other concedes the argument. When there have been split votes, we have moved on amicably to the next issue before us, never holding a grudge. I intend to apply that model to my engagement in the legislature.
5. What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
Much has been made of the sanctity of the vote, with heavy emphasis on maintaining access for eligible voters. However, access without safeguards can erode election integrity and undermine confidence in results. Losers must believe they lost. Winners deserve the confidence of a mandate. And voters everywhere should be convinced that their vote was both counted and secured. That is why I support common sense election integrity measures such as a photo ID requirement to vote, a streamlined and auditable chain of custody for ballots, and a thorough process for challenging results which facilitates bipartisan acknowledgement of the outcome.
6. Do you support photo I.D. for all voters? Why?
I enthusiastically support a photo ID requirement for all voters. It is the absolute minimum we can do to secure our election process. As a security measure, it’s analogous to locking your door at night; you do it, not because you expect an imminent home invasion, but because the cost in effort is miniscule compared to the benefit in security. A photo ID requirement would be paired with no cost provision of state identification for any eligible voter. There is simply no reason to oppose this simple, common-sense verification which stands as a normal part of everyday life.
7. What steps do you propose to help address Minnesota’s worker shortage?
I see two major contributors to the problem, both of which originate in government. First, in education, there has long been a disproportionate and perverse focus on guiding students toward expensive and time-consuming post-secondary education, regardless of the economic merits of a particular major, and at the expense of actual needs in our workforce.
We need to stop catering our education system to those making a living off of it and reorient the system toward producing workers who can thrive in our community. We also need to stop paying people to stay home.
8. How will you help reduce inflation?
Here’s the dirty little secret. Inflation is a done deal. It has happened because of actions that were already taken and cannot be undone. You cannot shut down the entire economy, print unprecedented trillions of dollars, and expect the result to be anything other than devastation. We must push back against the federal behemoth by calling a convention of states to amend the United States Constitution to require a balanced budget and impose similar fiscal and monetary restraints. We must also pass legislation ensuring the governor can never again shutter businesses, schools, and churches in our state.
9. Police reform has become center stage since the George Floyd death and has prompted calls for legislative action at all levels of government. What actions do you support at the state level?
The threat posed by unrestrained violent crime is exponentially worse than anything we have seen from bad apple cops. Since Tim Walz took office, carjackings have become commonplace in areas which rarely saw them before. Violent crime has spiked by 21.6%, according to his own administration’s reports. Law enforcement agencies report a crisis in recruitment and retention. We need a drastic course correction. I will support our police and peace officers, pursue transparency and accountability for activist prosecutors and judges who neglect their responsibility to the public, and work to remove violent criminals from our streets.
10. The state has a projected surplus for the biennium that ends June 30, 2023. What will be your approach to this, and what factors will you be watching closely?
As I knock on doors throughout the district, each person I have talked to about the state budget surplus has said they want it back. Even people who may support increases in state spending for certain things do not necessarily want those increases to be paid for by the budget surplus. They simply want the state to set and abide by certain priorities. That is why I support returning the surplus back to those who paid it in the form of substantial and permanent tax cuts, including the elimination of the inhumane Social Security tax on our seniors.
11. The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of state legislatures. Do you support any specific changes to state law?
In the half-century since the Roe v. Wade decision, well north of 60,000,000 unborn boys and girls have been killed in American abortion clinics. That’s 60,000,000 lives unlived, 60,000,000 family branches unjustly pruned, 60,000,000 crimes embraced by our law. I stand opposed to the killing of the unborn and seek its total abolition. Emotional manipulation around statistically insignificant cases of rape and incest mask the fact that nearly every abortion which takes place occurs because a baby is “unwanted.” It’s a testament to God’s infinite grace that he allows any of us to draw breath while tolerating such atrocity.
12. Is the K-12 system adequately funded? If not, how would you pay for more funding?
It’s a fascinating question. Is the system adequately funded? Well, how do you define that? I think responsible consideration needs to begin with a more fundamental question. What is the system for? The proper goal of our education system should be equipping our students with the knowledge and skill required to successfully negotiate reality, to formulate and pursue their rational self-interest. So much of the modern public education agenda veers out of that lane. The solution is to empower parents with total control of their educational dollar, so they can shop for the highest value available on the market.
