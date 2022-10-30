Minnesota House District 30A: Sonja Buckmeier faces Walter Hudson

Sonja Buckmeier
Address: 500 Maren Cir. SW, St. Michael,
Family: No answer given
Education: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Age: No answer given
1. Briefly summarize your personal background and qualifications:
I grew up in Eagle Lake in southern Minnesota. After graduating from Mankato State, my husband and I moved to Hopkins. We also rented in Plymouth before deciding to build a home and settle in St. Michael. I worked at Prudential for 10 years before staying home to raise 4 children. I am a licensed insurance agent. My work experience is in insurance and education. Community involvement: School district PTO board member, classroom volunteer, substitute teacher, and senior graduation party treasurer. Girl Scout leader, and Boy Scout wreath coordinator. Alleluia Lutheran confirmation guide, Sunday school teacher, and food distribution ministry worker.
2. What are your top three priorities if you are elected?
The massive omnibus bills and gridlock in St. Paul need to stop. I am committed to reform that increases transparency and accountability. Legislation needs to be heard for its individual merit, and critical legislation with broad support will be passed. Second, Minnesotans deserve quality healthcare that is affordable. I will advocate for expanding access to MinnesotaCare and addressing gaps in coverage. Continuing to offer a public option allows for families and small businesses to access high-quality affordable health coverage regardless of income. I’ll also ensure that a woman’s right to reproductive health is protected.
3. What is your biggest accomplishment in public life?
I have been in the St. Michael-Albertville school district for close to 20 years. During this time our district has navigated significant changes. We have built 2 elementary schools, a middle school, and a high school. I have been part of the change to manage the growth. I have chaired and participated in the levy and bond committees, and I value the partnership the district has developed with the community. I support the continued pursuit of offering an excellent education for all of our community learners and their families. Investing in our schools is investing in our community..
4. How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
Being an effective communicator and an engaged listener has been invaluable in my work and personal life. Everyone brings unique and valuable points to the discussion. It is vital to find common ground and begin to build consensus. Resolving issues is hard work and requires patience, perseverance, and compromise. We all must move forward with mutual respect to create an environment of collaboration where everyone is valued. This isn’t about winners and losers. It’s about working together for the good of the community.
5. What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
We have seen an unprecedented assault on our democracy. Free and fair elections are a cornerstone of our democracy. I believe Minnesota has a very secure election process, and I have experienced it firsthand as an election judge. Right now in Minnesota, we have excellent voter protection steps in place throughout the process. We should continually be looking for ways to expand voter rights and protections. I believe we need to expand the Voting Rights Act and champion the work of former U.S. Representative and activist John Lewis.
6. Do you support photo I.D. for all voters? Why?
Minnesota election law requires photo identification when you register to vote.
7. What steps do you propose to help address Minnesota’s worker shortage?
Worker shortages are especially profound in healthcare, policing, teaching, and childcare. Working with businesses to find viable ways to increase pay and benefits to accelerate the pace to return to work will be important. For parents, often increased pay is not enough to cover the high cost of childcare. We need to make childcare affordable. This would be accomplished by expanding childcare assistance and a childcare tax credit. Also, the state has provided no-cost training for certified nursing assistants using American Rescue Plan funds. We should look to model that for high-demand, essential jobs. For a vibrant Minnesota economy, we need job growth.
8. How will you help reduce inflation?
This is much bigger than just a state issue. We have experienced too many dollars chasing too few products. We see how inflation is affected by higher energy prices. The Inflation Reduction Act delivers affordable clean energy to Minnesota. One key area is domestic manufacturing which will help us make the technologies of the future at home - supporting local economies and strengthening supply chains. We need to prioritize a sustainable budget with no new tax increases in addition to being able to deliver the services we expect from our tax dollars.
9. Police reform has become center stage since the George Floyd death and has prompted calls for legislative action at all levels of government. What actions do you support at the state level?
For public safety, I believe we need a comprehensive strategy that includes law enforcement but also addresses the issues that lead to crime. We need to support our police and first responders, and they need staff and resources to do their job. For too long we’ve mistaken our emergency response to be our entire public safety. This is not fair to our communities or our police who are not equipped to solve all of society’s problems. We can do better by incorporating new ideas, community policing, and addressing problems before they become a crisis.
10. The state has a projected surplus for the biennium that ends June 30, 2023. What will be your approach to this, and what factors will you be watching closely?
With all things considered, the legislature needs to decide where allocating dollars makes the most sense. I support a balanced approach which would include $3 billion left in the budget reserve, $3 billion in tax cuts and funding to local governments, and investing $3 billion in priority issues such as healthcare and education.
11. The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of state legislatures. Do you support any specific changes to state law?
It is essential that all Minnesotans have the right to make healthcare decisions about their own bodies. Individuals must continue to have access to full reproductive care, and be able to get care when they need it. I support codifying reproductive rights into law. It is time to protect Minnesotans’ freedom to decide when or if to become a parent. I am the only candidate running in District 30A who believes that reproductive healthcare decisions should be made by an individual and their doctor, not politicians.
12. Is the K-12 system adequately funded? If not, how would you pay for more funding?
We need the state to fully fund schools to reduce local tax burdens. The mandates that are in place do not provide full funding by the state and federal governments, thus leaving the bill for local districts to cover. It is time to fundamentally change how we fund schools so that it is fair for all taxpayers. Every student deserves access to quality education regardless of where they live. I will work to ensure differences in property wealth do not translate into differences in programs for students in low-property wealth districts. Public education is an essential investment in our society.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.