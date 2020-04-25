Healthcare professionals urge patients with medical emergencies to still go to emergency rooms
Health officials in Minnesota are seeing a decline in the numbers of patients reporting to ERs across the state with non-COVID-19 emergencies, including heart attacks and strokes. There is concern that some patients may be avoiding the ER and delaying care out of fear for exposure to COVID-19.
“Minnesotans are doing a great job of staying home to help slow the spread of COVID-19. However, we are hearing from our hospitals across the state that people with stroke and heart attack symptoms are not calling 9-1-1 or coming in to the emergency department right away,” said Jan Malcolm, Minnesota Commissioner of Health. “We are hearing this happening across the country as well. We want to make sure Minnesotans are not delaying care because of COVID-19.”
A preliminary, unofficial analysis by the Minnesota Department of Health of data from hospitals in the Twin Cities shows that in March, 15 percent fewer patients were admitted for strokes, compared to the average monthly total. This decline varied across hospitals – some saw very little change, while others saw close to 35 percent fewer stroke patients. Overall, the number of patients coming to the hospitals with stroke symptoms appears to have been steadily declining since January. MDH is continuing to study the trends and reasons for the decrease.
“Even symptoms that seem mild may lead to more serious health challenges later – don’t ignore them or simply hope they will go away. Every minute counts – every second counts, when it comes to strokes and heart attacks,” Malcolm adds. “It is important that if you are having any medical emergency to call 9-1-1 right away. This could include bleeding that will not stop, breathing difficulties (known asthma or allergies and anaphylaxis), sudden loss of consciousness, or signs of a stroke or heart attack. Delaying or not seeking treatment can be life-threatening.”
Local medical professionals have made plans in their Emergency Rooms to mitigate the risks surrounding COVID-19 exposure to ensure all patients are safe and their medical conditions are given the proper emergency medical care.
“We want to assure the public that we are following recommendations from the CDC and Minnesota Department of Health to ensure the safety of our patients and healthcare providers,” said Dr. Haitham Hussein, neurologist with Region’s Hospital in St. Paul and member of the American Heart Association’s Twin Cities board. “We are committed to providing the highest level of care to all of our patients. Minnesota’s healthcare system is safe, prepared and equipped to treat patients experiencing any medical emergency.”
The American Heart Association has launched a new PSA to encourage people to call 9-1-1 at the first sign of heart attack or stroke.
Call 9-1-1 if you or a loved one is experiencing any of these symptoms:
Heart Attack Symptoms:
- Chest discomfort, pressure, squeezing, pain that lasts longer than a few minutes or goes away and comes back
- Discomfort in upper body including neck, jaw, arms, back or stomach
- Shortness of breath
- Other symptoms include cold sweat, lightheadedness or nausea
Stroke Symptoms – BE FAST:
- Balance issues
- Eye and vision issues
- Face drooping or numbness on one side
- Arm weakness on one side
- Speech slurring or confusion
- Time to call 9-1-1
