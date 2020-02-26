by Maggie Stanwood
Contributing Writer
The Elk River City Council selected a Minnesota company during a Feb. 18 meeting to do naming rights consulting services for the new multipurpose recreational facility.
The service would be to acquire a naming rights agreement for the facility — which is included in the Active Elk River Plan — paid for with a $35 million local option sales tax referendum approved by voters in November 2018. The facility will have year-round ice, dry floor events, a meeting and event space, a 30,000-quare-foot turf field house, a catering café space, and dedicated senior center facilities, according to council documents.
Naming rights are a way to advertise — a company or organization would buy the right to name something for a period of time (for instance, U.S. Bank Stadium).
The city posted a request for proposals for naming rights consulting services in November and received three proposals by January from Front Burner Sports and Entertainment, Staley Consulting and The Superlative Group. The council held interviews for Front Burner Sports and Entertainment and The Superlative Group on Feb. 12.
At the meeting on Monday, several council members said they liked that Front Burner Sports and Entertainment was based in Minnesota and had worked with other Minnesota municipalities and companies. According to the Front Burner Sports and Entertainment presentation, the company is based in Victoria, Minnesota, and has worked with Ramsey County Parks and Recreation, the Armory, Treasure Island Resort and Casino, U.S. Bank Stadium, and more.
The council directed staff to negotiate a contract with Front Burner Sports and Entertainment.
Mayor John Dietz said during the meeting that while the contract would be around $150,000, he could “almost assure the taxpayers that we are going to take in more than $150,000.”
“Communities like Elk River are untapped resources as far as naming rights,” Dietz said. “There are a lot of opportunities.”
The naming rights project would have two phases. The first phase would include reviewing the facility and Lion John Weicht Park, recommending a naming rights program structure and developing a naming rights proposal to identify and solicit potential clients. The first phase is expected to last until August 2020.
Phase two would include implementing a marketing plan, contacting potential clients, assisting in negotiating agreements and any necessary documents, and continuing to review community input. The second phase is expected to last until the end of 2021.
No funding sources have been identified yet for the consultation services, but the Building Reserve Fund is a potential source, according to council documents.
In other action at the Feb. 18 meeting, the council:
— Introduced new city of Elk River employees, including payroll specialist Jennifer Dengerud, accountant Kim Doglio, accounting clerk Amy Stangler and code enforcement officer Tim Trebesch.
— Approved a conditional use permit for a home in the 930 block of Elk Lane to operate a cutting tool sharpening and repair home occupation.
— Opened and continued a public hearing for a parking lot expansion for Independent School District 728. The district submitted a revamped layout, so council review has been moved to March 2 after the planning commission reviews the updated layout on Feb. 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.