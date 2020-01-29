BWSR Awards $13.9 million in Clean Water Fund Grants
The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) approved $13.9 million in Clean Water Fund grants on Jan. 22 to improve water quality in streams, lakes, and groundwater across the state. The majority of the grant funding is allocated for voluntary conservation projects across Minnesota, including $2.1 million for projects that specifically focus on improving and protecting drinking water. Multipurpose drainage management projects will receive $734,441.
The $13.9 million will fund separate grants, 37 of which are dedicated to specific projects and practices. Five grants will support multi-purpose drainage management, and 10 grants will focus on projects that specifically address drinking water issues. For example, Benton County Soil and Water Conservation District was awarded $350,000 to address phosphorus as a significant stressor to lakes and streams within the Elk River Watershed in Benton, Sherburne and Mille Lacs counties.
