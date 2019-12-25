Facebook group for moms of veterans helps lead effort to wrap gifts for kids of men and women who are deployed
by Jim Boyle
Editor
By now, you have probably seen the commercial.
It starts with a 1st sergeant in the United States military deployed at Christmastime when she asks her husband if he got the lights up yet.
“They’re on the list,” he says with the sound of a grimace in his voice if not the look while returning home presumably after an errand with three children, including a little one that he’s carrying in his arms as the family makes their way to the front door of their undecorated home.
As an American flag stands tall and proud off the left of this residence, the scene switches back to a far off land where the soldier laments on base how she wishes she was home to help with Christmas preparations to a Facebook friend on the Military Mama’s Network.
The friend replies: “The Mamas are here!”
With a flutter of keystrokes, this private group opens their hearts to help one of their own, wasting no time springing into action.
Shopping for gifts. Searching for decorations. Sawing down a tree with a whining chain saw. Knitting. Decorating. The end result is a fully decorated home — inside and out — for the father to come home on another day.
“How did this happen,” a stunned husband and father asks his wife on Facebook Messenger.
She replies: “I think I know.”
This same network is helping people in the Elk River area, across the nation and in 44 countries. It manifests itself in different ways, but one Zimmerman woman can tell you it’s been her salvation.
When Janelle France’s 18-year-old daughter enlisted in the Army National Guard, the single mother says she “fell apart.”
Her restoration came through social media connections found as a member of the then fledgling Military Mama’s Network on Facebook.
“I was not ready (for her to be gone),” France said of her daughter, Shanyn France, who left for basic training in January 2016 and is now a sergeant in the Army National Guard.
The people in the Military Mama’s Network “get it.”
“I can relate to them,” the elder France said.
Thankfully she learned of the group early in her daughter’s enlistment. She joined the group when there were only 6,000 members; it’s now at 18,000 and growing at a clip of about 2,000 a month with the creation of a well-timed commercial that has been airing.
France is now an administrator of the Facebook group locally. In addition to helping military families out through this closed group, she also is part of a Family Readiness Group.
This weekend the Elk River chapter of Military Mama’s Network stepped into elf mode to make the holidays brighter for families celebrating while a family member is away.
A small group of people, including France and her family, gathered in a Zimmerman garage and wrapped about 30 boxes of presents that will be sent to children who have a parent deployed this holiday season.
This was just one of hundreds of wrapping parties that took place yesterday. Operation Elf will make Christmas just a little brighter for more than 400 families across the country, said a spokesperson for the group.
“It brings tears to your eyes,” France said of the undertaking. “It makes you feel pretty incredible. What we’re doing will make it all a little better for those serving (and away from their families).”
France will be with her family this Christmas, but she will be alone next Christmas as her daughter, who is due to have her first baby in February, is also scheduled to be deployed in October. The baby will be about eight months old by then, and Janelle France will be providing some of the care for the infant.
She will no doubt lean on her Military Mama’s Network, which includes 70 members from the Elk River area and is sure to grow. It helps her out every day.
The Facebook group has a morning mail post each day that helps members begin their day with a note of encouragement.
“It helps start your day off in the right direction,” said France, who has completed a community leadership program presented by Facebook. The training has been a monumental support for the group, France said.
The Military Mama’s Network on Facebook was created by an Illinois mom whose son was deployed and needed a way to help communicate with others in times of stress or in times of need.
The ad, part of the new Facebook More Together campaign, shows the vast reach of the group.
Geriann Weisman, the head of Military Mama’s Network received a Facebook Community Leadership grant last year. The group was one of 110 groups selected out of thousands world wide that applied.
The decision for the grant to be awarded was based on the group’s integrity, compassion and the values shown by administrators and members every day.
If people would like to donate, they can text MMN to 71441 and it will open links to Shopify or PayPal.
