First National Bank of Milaca has named Rachelle Nelson as its next president. She is the first woman to lead the bank since its founding in 1897.
Nelson was promoted from her role of EVP of commercial lending.
She succeeds Joe Tapp, who has served as president since 2013 and will carry on as the bank’s chairman of the board as well as continuing as a consultant to help Nelson in the transition.
First National Bank of Milaca operates four branches in Milaca, Isle, Gilman and Zimmerman and has assets of just over $250 million.
