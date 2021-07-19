Mick Sterling: From Barry will be the featured entertainment at Elk River’s Riverfront Concert Series on Thursday, July 22. The show will include songs of Barry Gibb and The Bee Gees.
The free outdoor concert will begin at 7 p.m. at Rivers Edge Commons Park, 679 Main St. in downtown Elk River.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.